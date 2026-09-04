Gasly loses Monaco GP podium as penalties reinstated following McLaren and Red Bull appeal

Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has lost his Monaco Grand Prix podium finish after all, as his penalties for pitlane speeding stand, the FIA’s International Court of Appeal (ICA) has ruled.

Gasly was one of several drivers who were pinged for pitlane speeding during the race in the principality, but it emerged the pitlane measurements were inaccurate, with a discrepancy of 77cm between the first two timing loops – hence the unusual number of penalties.

While the likes of Oscar Piastri and George Russell lost out by serving their penalties during the race – incorrectly served in Russell’s case, with the Mercedes driver consequently incurring a drive-through sanction – Gasly’s couple of five-second penalties were added to his race time, dropping him from third to seventh. The timing meant Alpine was able to request a right of review.

FIA stewards subsequently overturned the penalties on 12 June, meaning Gasly was reinstated in third position. But this wasn’t an option for the drivers who served their penalties during the race.

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar and McLaren’s Piastri lost out, dropping from third and fourth to fourth and fifth. Both teams therefore appealed the decision before the ICA; the move was supported by Racing Bulls, whose drivers both lost a spot in the classification, and Motorsport UK.

The Court ruled on Friday that the penalties do stand, so Gasly is back down to seventh, with fellow countryman Hadjar inheriting the third place the Red Bull racer celebrated post-race.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

Part of the ICA’s reasoning was that Alpine couldn’t prove with full certainty that Gasly had travelled a longer distance in the pitlane than (inaccurately) measured, so its shorter time between the timing loops could reflect “a shorter path, greater speed, or a combination of both”.

However, the ICA confirmed that other drivers having served their penalties “cannot be an obstacle to the cancellation of an illegitimate sanction, because those penalties were served at the discretion and choice of the team. Admitting the contrary on the grounds that it would create sporting unfairness would in return be inconsistent with sporting fairness.”

Alpine has expressed “disappointment and frustration” with the decision, still adamant that Gasly did nothing wrong and was undeserving of any penalties.

“The team expresses its disappointment and frustration with the outcome reached by the FIA International Court of Appeal relating to the result of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix,” a team statement read.

“While we disagree with the decision, and still fully maintain that Car #10 did not exceed the Pit Lane speed limit at any point during the race, the team acknowledges the decision of the judging panel from the recent hearing in Paris.

“While the result is not what we had hoped for, as we feel that we have been unjustly punished, the team is firmly focused on continuing to improve its performance on track and remains in a close and very competitive Championship fight.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

“This outcome will not deter the team’s efforts and motivation in achieving its objectives by the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, an FIA statement insisted that its stewards weren’t necessarily to blame for making a wrong decision, though the federation pledged to review its processes.

“The FIA notes the decision today from the International Court of Appeal (ICA) in relation to the hearing of Tuesday, August 25 (case ICA-2026-06-07-08-09),” the statement read.

“The ICA decision upholds the appeals of McLaren F1 Team and Red Bull Racing against the decisions of the stewards contained in document 99 of the Monaco Grand Prix, effectively overturning those decisions.

“The FIA is reviewing the methodology and operation of the current Formula 1 timing system and the related regulatory matters. It will also be reviewing other judicial procedures and operations including the right of review and the appeal processes.

“The FIA is fully supportive of the Stewarding process and the independence and objectivity of the diverse panels of Stewards who are an integral part of global motorsport.

FIA flag Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Stewards’ decisions are taken in a different environment to that of the Court, whereas the Court has access to extensive and additional legal counsel input, arguments and evidence.

“The FIA Stewards constantly review their processes and take part in extensive professional development. Every decision of the ICA is carefully examined by FIA Stewards ensuring a process of continuous improvement.”