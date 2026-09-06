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Race report
BTCC Croft

BTCC Croft: Cook wins wet-weather thriller from Sutton

Tom Ingram finishes first on the road, but drops to third due to a track-limits penalty in the BTCC Croft opener

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Published:
cook-JSB_4189

Photo by: JEP

Josh Cook took victory in the first British Touring Car Championship race at Croft after surviving a last-corner attack from Ash Sutton, despite not crossing the finish line in front.

Tom Ingram was first past the chequered flag but, in the wake of a crackdown on track-limits offences, he had been given a five-second penalty, which relegated him to third in the results.

The race began on a wet track amid continuing drizzle, with Cook on pole in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport following his win in Saturday’s qualifying race.

Cook immediately opened an advantage over the Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titaniums of Dan Cammish and Ash Sutton, once the fast-starting Daryl De Leon had autocrossed his way out of the leading bunch thanks to a nerf from behind at the chicane on the opening lap.

Ingram, meanwhile, was making up ground on the leading trio in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback. As the drizzle began to abate, the reigning champion tried numerous times to pass Sutton, with the leading quartet running in close formation.

Eventually, the rat-a-tat-tatting from Ingram on Sutton put the Focus’s tracking out of alignment, and the runaway championship leader went skating wide onto the grass at Sunny In on the 12th lap of 15, promoting Ingram to third.

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

Half a lap later, Ingram got down the inside of Cammish – who by now was out of TOCA Turbo Boost – at Hawthorns to take second. But, with the rain returning in greater intensity, notification came that both Ingram and Cammish had been hit with five-second penalties for track-limits offences.

Ingram immediately speared down the inside of Cook at the hairpin at the end of the 13th lap, and set about trying to build a gap over the remaining two tours to wipe out the penalty – to no avail.

Cammish, meanwhile, did not make life difficult for Sutton on the final lap as his team-mate sailed past on the back straight, and the four-time champion hauled in Cook prior to the final-corner nudge. “It was a nice little bump to help me turn the car!” quipped the race winner.

“Nobody wants to be the first on the scene when it suddenly goes to a damp track,” continued Cook. “It was nice to be able to settle into a rhythm, and I could see it all kicking off behind, and soon got told there were a bunch of penalties.

“I knew that if I could keep it on track, not abuse track limits, that it would be an easier race. As soon as I saw Tom put his nose up inside at the hairpin, I thought, ‘There you go.’ There was no way he was going to pull out five seconds in the remaining laps.”

Such was the advantage the leading quartet held over the rest of the field that Cammish’s 5s penalty did not affect his result – and, should it dry out, he will be able to use the soft tyres in race two whereas Cook, Sutton and Ingram will all be forced to run the hard Goodyears.

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

Ricky Collard was the best of the rest in fifth with his Excelr8 Hyundai, shadowed throughout by the West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sports of Charles Rainford and De Leon, with De Leon grabbing sixth from his team-mate with four laps remaining.

Aiden Moffat claimed eighth in his Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon ahead of Dan Lloyd (Restart Racing Hyundai) and Dan Rowbottom (CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon), but Lloyd was another hit with a 5s track-limits penalty, promoting Rowbottom to ninth and Mikey Doble (PMR Audi) to 10th.

Rowbottom was the best-placed of the eight drivers who went to the grid on hard tyres – in order to get rid of them for the day. All but Chris Smiley pitted at the end of the formation lap, by which time they were under starter’s orders, to have wet-weather rubber fitted.

BTCC Croft - Race 1 results

RACE1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

23'05.853

       20
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+0.377

23'06.230

 0.377     17
3 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 15

+2.416

23'08.269

 2.039     15
4 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+6.711

23'12.564

 4.295     13
5 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 15

+15.164

23'21.017

 8.453     11
6
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 15

+16.705

23'22.558

 1.541     10
7
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 15

+18.509

23'24.362

 1.804     9
8 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+26.558

23'32.411

 8.049     8
9 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 15

+29.202

23'35.055

 2.644     7
10
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+29.461

23'35.314

 0.259     6
11
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 15

+29.815

23'35.668

 0.354     5
12 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 15

+30.506

23'36.359

 0.691     4
13 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 15

+32.919

23'38.772

 2.413     3
14 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+38.616

23'44.469

 5.697     2
15 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+39.732

23'45.585

 1.116     1
16 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 15

+39.838

23'45.691

 0.106      
17 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+49.016

23'54.869

 9.178      
18
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+50.614

23'56.467

 1.598      
19
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+54.243

24'00.096

 3.629      
20
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+1'02.400

24'08.253

 8.157      
21
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 15

+1'20.023

24'25.876

 17.623      
22 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 14

 

        
dnf
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 10

 

     Retirement  
View full results

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