Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions

Charles Leclerc nearly abandoned his 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying lap as grip levels disappeared prior to a downpour in conditions the Ferrari Formula 1 driver had "never experienced" before.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

A 15-minute delay to the start of qualifying, owed to clearing the track of debris, meant Q3 ran late. That allowed for a storm to arrive in the closing stages of the shootout.

As a result, Q3 was ultimately red-flagged with four minutes to run when the thunder and lightning hit.

Max Verstappen therefore bagged pole for the Sunday race with a 1min10.727s flying lap set early in the session. The Red Bull driver pipped Leclerc by 0.294s, but both called out their messy laps as they felt grip levels vanished even without rain.

As clouds arrived overhead to plunge the track into darkness, wind levels increased to destabilise the cars. That created conditions Leclerc had never previously experienced and left him to consider binning his hot lap.

He said: "To be honest, today was, in my whole career, I've never experienced something like that.

"From Turn 4 onwards there was no rain. But the car was extremely difficult to drive - no grip.

"I was thinking about just coming in at the end of the lap. Then I finished and then P2, so it's a really good surprise. But it's a very weird one for everybody out on track today."

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, talk after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, talk after Qualifying

He added: "In those sprint weekends, there's always a big question mark on the race pace. But I hope it will be a good one.

"Hopefully there won't be too much rain tomorrow [for the sprint race] and Sunday.

Three-time world champion Verstappen called out the "insane weather" that he reckoned led to a "terrible" lap.

He said: "We didn't know when [rain] would hit in qualifying but we thought it would hit.

"But this is, of course, insane weather. Charles and I were just discussing our laps, they felt terrible.

"I think the wind started to change and started to be very strong. We lost a lot of lap time because of it. It was all quite hectic in the last lap."

"It seems that is all very close. You can see that already in qualifying.

"I expect the same also in the race around here - there is always quite a lot of [degradation] from the tyres. So, it's all about that management."

shares
comments
Previous article 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Next article "Gutted" Norris says McLaren was quick enough for F1 Brazilian GP pole
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Charles Leclerc
More
Charles Leclerc
Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race

Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Ferrari
More
Ferrari
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification

Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

SGT Super GT
Motegi

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more  F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe