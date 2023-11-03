Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, as a huge storm hit the track in the closing moments of qualifying at Interlagos.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen will start ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

As this is a sprint weekend format, these sessions set the grid for Sunday’s race and have no impact on Saturday’s sprint event.

Brazilian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.727  
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.021 0.294
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.344 0.617
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.387 0.660
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.469 0.742
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.590 0.863
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.987 1.260
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.989 1.262
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'12.321 1.594
10  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes - -
11  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'10.547 -0.180
12  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'10.562 -0.165
13  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'10.567 -0.160
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'10.723 -0.004
15  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'10.840 0.113
16  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'10.837 0.110
17  3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'10.843 0.116
18  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'10.955 0.228
19  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'11.035 0.308
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'11.275 0.548

What happened in Brazilian GP Q1?

Mercedes’ George Russell set the pace at 1m10.0340s, although he was under investigation for impeding Pierre Gasly’s Alpine at the pit exit, a tenth clear of Verstappen and Leclerc.

Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Brazilian GP Grand Prix Q1 results: Russell fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'10.340   9
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.436 0.096 9
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.472 0.132 6
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'10.475 0.135 9
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.519 0.179 6
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'10.551 0.211 7
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'10.557 0.217 9
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'10.602 0.262 9
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.604 0.264 9
10  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'10.621 0.281 9
11  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.623 0.283 4
12  55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'10.624 0.284 9
13  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.668 0.328 8
14  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'10.763 0.423 9
15  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'10.793 0.453 8
16  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'10.837 0.497 9
17  3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'10.843 0.503 6
18  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'10.955 0.615 9
19  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'11.035 0.695 9
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'11.275 0.935 9

What happened in Brazilian GP Q2?

McLaren’s Lando Norris set the fastest time at 1m10.021s, 0.14s quicker than Verstappen.

Knocked out at this point were Nico Hulkenberg (Haas, who was angry about being balked by a Ferrari), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and his team-mate Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Alex Albon (Williams, who lost his fastest time due to exceeding track limits).

Brazilian GP Grand Prix Q2 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.021   6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.162 0.141 6
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.219 0.198 6
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'10.237 0.216 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'10.254 0.233 8
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.266 0.245 9
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.303 0.282 9
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'10.316 0.295 9
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.330 0.309 7
10  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'10.375 0.354 6
11  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'10.547 0.526 6
12  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'10.562 0.541 6
13  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'10.567 0.546 6
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'10.723 0.702 6
15  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'10.840 0.819 6

What happened in Brazilian GP Q3?

Having avoided the threatening rain clouds thus far, teams sent their drivers straight out in Q3.

On the first runs, Verstappen set the bar at 1m10.727s, three tenths ahead of Leclerc. Then the rain arrived, and the session was red flagged and not resumed.

Aston Martin locked out the second row, with Stroll just ahead of Fernando Alonso. The Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell took the third row, ahead of Norris in seventh and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Oscar Piastri spun his McLaren off the track at Juncao as the rain arrived. That also delayed Sergio Perez, who could only manage ninth.

Brazilian GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.727   3
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.021 0.294 3
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.344 0.617 3
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.387 0.660 3
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.469 0.742 3
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.590 0.863 3
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.987 1.260 3
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.989 1.262 3
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'12.321 1.594 3
10  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes - - 2
Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
