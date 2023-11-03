Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

"Gutted" Norris says McLaren was quick enough for F1 Brazilian GP pole

A "gutted" Lando Norris believed he and McLaren had a car that was good enough for pole position at Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The Briton had looked strong heading into the final Q3 shootout for the top grid spots, after leading the way in the Q2 segment of qualifying for Sunday's race.

But drivers endured a tricky time in setting their laps in Q3 as a major storm blew over the Interlagos track, and Norris failed to repeat his earlier form to end up seventh on the grid.

Max Verstappen claimed the top spot ahead of Charles Leclerc and the two Aston Martins.

Afterwards, Norris could not hide his disappointment at the missed opportunity.

"The car was amazing," he said. "It was quick enough to be quickest today and on pole, so pretty gutted [to end up] the way we did.

"I don't know what to feel about [it]. I think the car was amazing.

"It came alive a lot in qualifying and was easily good enough to be quickest, let's say. Delivering the lap, and putting it together in Q3, everything's a different job.

"Easily quick enough, so disappointed. Another disappointing Saturday, not a lot we could have done."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

McLaren's misery at the lost opportunity of qualifying was compounded by Oscar Piastri making a mistake on his single Q3 run, as he slid off the track at the Juncao corner that leads back up to the start-finish straight.

Piastri said he had done nothing different to before on that lap, as a number of drivers said that grip levels had disappeared even though the rain had not hit.

"I just lost a lot of grip," said the Australian, who was unable to set a timed lap in Q3 and thus ended up 10th on the grid.

"I don't know if it was already raining or what, but I was struggling a lot already on the lap. I think everyone was.

"I just went in how I did the last lap and just slid straight off. So yeah, it's a shame. The pace of the car was looking good, but we try again tomorrow."

Read Also:

After electing not to show its full potential in the morning practice session, Piastri said that everything had looked well on course for McLaren in qualifying before the storm blew in.

"It's been a good day in terms of pace," he said. "Obviously this weather's thrown a spanner in the works, so we just need to look at what went wrong in Q3."

shares
comments
Previous article Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions
Next article F1 Brazilian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint race

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint race

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint race Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint race

Haas seeks FIA right of review over US GP F1 track limit breaches

Haas seeks FIA right of review over US GP F1 track limit breaches

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Haas seeks FIA right of review over US GP F1 track limit breaches Haas seeks FIA right of review over US GP F1 track limit breaches

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Lando Norris
More
Lando Norris
Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after “worst” lap

Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after “worst” lap

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after “worst” lap Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after “worst” lap

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

McLaren
More
McLaren
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

SGT Super GT
Motegi

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more  F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe