Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods Next / Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Leclerc didn't expect Azerbaijan GP F1 pole after "shit lap"

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Charles Leclerc says his surprise pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix followed "quite a shit lap" as the Ferrari Formula 1 driver benefitted from a late red flag.

Leclerc didn't expect Azerbaijan GP F1 pole after "shit lap"

Leclerc led the first barrage of flying laps in the Q3 pole shootout on the Baku Street Circuit in what had already been a disjointed session with several stoppages.

A last-minute red flag, caused by AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda's Turn 3 smash, prevented drivers from completing a second flying lap, meaning the order of the first set of laps also proved to be the final result.

The red flag notably hindered pole favourite Max Verstappen, who had to settle for third on the grid behind Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

But it greatly aided Leclerc, who took a second consecutive pole this season, both helped by a red flag.

Afterwards, Leclerc admitted his pole lap was far from perfect but was surprised Ferrari could maintain its performance level from Monaco on a track less suited to its SF21 car.

"It was quite a shit lap, I thought," Leclerc bluntly admitted.

"There were two or three corners where I made mistakes, but then of course I had the big tow from Lewis in the last sector, which helped me a little bit.

"But overall I think we would have been thereabouts for pole anyway without the slipstream, so it's a good day.

Polesitter Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Polesitter Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: FIA Pool

"I did not expect to be as competitive as we were today. I think I was improving again with the red flag, but I'm happy anyway and hopefully it's all good for Carlos, I haven't seen the crash.

"Definitely it feels very good, on the other hand it is with a red flag again so I wish we had it on a normal track, but in the end a pole is a pole."

Two weeks ago Leclerc caused the late red flag himself and an undiagnosed driveshaft issue, the result of his Swimming Pool shunt, would ultimately prevent him from starting the Monaco Grand Prix.

Read Also:

On Sunday, Leclerc will get to start from pole after all, but Baku's long straights will make his quest to take a first win since the 2019 Italian Grand Prix a lot harder than it would have been in Monaco.

"The car felt okay but I believe Mercedes and Red Bull have something more than we have in the race especially, we've seen that in FP2," Leclerc explained.

"So, it's going to be very difficult because here is not like Monaco, they can overtake, so I'll try to do the best job possible.

"Hopefully we can keep the first place, but it's not going to be an easy one."

shares
comments

Related video

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Previous article

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Next article

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

23min
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

54min
3
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc takes pole in interrupted qualifying

1h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

6h
Latest news
Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole
F1

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole

2m
Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
F1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

23m
Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions
F1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

54m
Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start
F1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start

1h
Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole
F1

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole

1h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

More
Filip Cleeren
Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods
Formula 1

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Gasly tops FP3 as Verstappen causes red flag Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Gasly tops FP3 as Verstappen causes red flag

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco

How Leclerc can be the galvanising figure Ferrari needs Plus
Formula 1

How Leclerc can be the galvanising figure Ferrari needs

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "definitely not as quick as in Monaco"

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
4h
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
21h
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc takes pole in interrupted qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc takes pole in interrupted qualifying

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing out on Baku F1 pole

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Latest news

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku F1 front row start

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.