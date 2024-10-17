Lawson: Red Bull 2025 seat "very far" from current focus on F1 return
RB's Liam Lawson reckons breaking into points is the easiest way to prove himself with F1 return
Liam Lawson says thinking about auditioning for a Red Bull seat in 2025 is "very far" from his focus, as he concentrates on the performance criteria set by RB on his Formula 1 return.
The New Zealander will return to an F1 seat in Austin after Daniel Ricciardo was let go by RB following the Singapore Grand Prix, with Red Bull seeking to assess his performance versus Yuki Tsunoda as it considers its driver options for the future.
Lawson was touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez earlier this year, although Red Bull decided to put its faith in Perez lifting himself out of a mid-season slump.
Asked if there were any indications from Red Bull over what Lawson needed to do to put himself in the frame for a Red Bull drive, potentially as early as 2025, he replied that he was only focused on the performance targets he had been set.
“I think [that thinking about a Red Bull drive is] very far ahead, honestly," Lawson said. "The target or the goal that's been set out is the same as it's always been since I was 17 and joined the programme.
"It's all performance-based, and that's basically how they'll be looking at it. Obviously, Yuki's done a very good job the last couple of years, and especially this year.
"He's the benchmark for them to compare me against; he's the only one in the same car as me. So I'll be directly compared with him.
Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
"I guess the goal or the expectation from them is for me to compete alongside him. In terms of where that sets me out for next year or in the future, I have absolutely no idea. But that's the target that's been set out."
Lawson said there were no specific points targets set out that he needed to achieve, but he felt that he needed to break into the top 10 quickly to help RB cement its claim for sixth in the constructors' championship.
He added that the nature of the Austin F1 sprint weekend was a "difficult" way to return, given his lack of experience on the circuit and the limited practice running available to him.
"[The break has been about] just preparing as much as possible; it's a difficult time to come into the season, obviously with a sprint weekend this weekend, new track, end of the season, so I'm just trying to be as ready as possible.
"I think it's not as simple as a position or like 'this is where I want to be'. I think it's scoring points mainly for myself, because what the team's going to judge me on is how I perform, and the best way to do that is score points.
"And also for the team, fighting for P6 in the championship as well. I'll basically be trying to get to the points as soon as possible, for me that's the goal."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Tsunoda: Lawson will add spice to Red Bull 2025 shootout
Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster
Red Bull working on car changes to help satisfy FIA over ride-height adjustment
The detail focus that will make Audi’s Red Bull hire a hit team boss
Latest news
Live: F1 US GP updates - FP1
F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster
Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion
Autosport Plus
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments