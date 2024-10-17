All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 scraps fastest lap point from 2025

F1's fastest lap point will disappear in 2025, while rookies get extra FP1 outings

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Formula 1 will scrap the fastest lap point for the 2025 season, and will boost young driver running at grands prix.

The FIA's World Motor Sport Council rubber-stamped the rule changes as it gathered on Thursday to discuss a wide range of topics across the championships it sanctioned.

From next year, F1 will no longer award an extra point to the driver who has set the fastest lap of the race.

The fastest lap point was introduced in 2019 as a way to spice of the action and give drivers who finish in the top 10 something extra to race for.

It also unlocked some strategy options for teams to try and deny their direct rivals the extra point.

But the fastest lap point never really delivered on its promise to improve the spectacle, and usually fell prey to drivers who happened to have a large gap to the car behind them, so they could make a late pitstop for fresh tyres to collect the point.

The rule was further put under the spotlight at last month's Singapore Grand Prix, where RB's Daniel Ricciardo snatched the point away from McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Norris is involved in a title fight with Max Verstappen, driving for RB's parent team Red Bull, which reignited discussions over alleged collusion between the two squads.

F1 will now do away with the extra point from the 2025 season onwards, restoring the 25 points for a race win as the maximum number of points a driver can score in a grand prix.

Young driver FP1 outings doubled

The FIA also approved plans to double the amount of free practice time reserved for young drivers. From 2025, teams will now have to hand a Friday first practice session to a rookie driver on two weekends per car, up from one session per car.

The move comes in the wake of plans for a rookie sprint race at Abu Dhabi's post-season test being called off for 2024, with F1 set to revisit the idea for 2025 instead.

The rookie sprint was conceived as an opportunity to give more seat time in a current F1 car to young drivers, and F1 has now come to a different solution to expand on the precious little testing time that is available.

As discussed in the most recent F1 Commission, the council agreed to a raft of changes and refinements to the all-new 2026 F1 technical regulations.

F1 2026 FIA car renders

F1 2026 FIA car renders

Photo by: FIA

According to the FIA's summary the chassis rules "will see a higher performance from the cars, while maintaining management of the wake characteristics to promote close and exciting racing."

The FIA said it has also simplified the sporting and financial regulations for 2026, promising further tweaks over the coming months.

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The unconventional route taken by McLaren's new academy chief
Next article Tsunoda: Lawson will add spice to Red Bull 2025 shootout

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
F1 drivers split opinion on removing the fastest lap bonus point

F1 drivers split opinion on removing the fastest lap bonus point

Formula 1
United States GP
F1 drivers split opinion on removing the fastest lap bonus point
Verstappen: Piastri "too good" to support Norris at McLaren

Verstappen: Piastri "too good" to support Norris at McLaren

Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen: Piastri "too good" to support Norris at McLaren
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

Live: F1 US GP updates - FP1

Live: F1 US GP updates - FP1

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Live: F1 US GP updates - FP1
F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster

McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster
Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion

Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion

FeCh Ferrari Challenge
Imola - Finali Mondiali
Ferrari Challenge North America | Imola, Race 2: Medler, Cook, Marsten and Monteforte champion

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe