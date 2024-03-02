All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Jos Verstappen, father of triple Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, has warned that Red Bull risks being “torn apart” if Christian Horner remains as team principal.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing with Jos Verstappen

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing with Jos Verstappen

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As a weekend of high-tension for Horner came to an end with a dominant 1-2 for Red Bull in the Bahrain Grand Prix, the situation surrounding his future took a dramatic twist late in the evening as Verstappen Sr called for him to go.

Horner has been the subject of an investigation by Red Bull’s energy drinks company following allegations made against him by a female employee.

The eight-week long probe into his behaviour ended on Wednesday with Red Bull dismissing the claims and clearing Horner of wrongdoing.

Just 24 hours later though, in a move clearly designed to try to force Horner out, anonymous emails were sent to senior F1 personnel, including team principals and media, revealing the alleged evidence at the centre of the matter.

Horner has stood firm amid the controversy and helped oversee Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez bring home a perfect start to the new F1 season for the squad on Saturday in Bahrain.

But it is clear tensions remain among those close to him, and Verstappen Sr has now upped the ante in calling for Horner to go.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Verstappen Sr said: “There is tension here while he remains in position.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Geri Horner and Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, celebrate at the podium ceremony

Geri Horner and Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, celebrate at the podium ceremony

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The strong words from Verstappen Sr are significant because of the huge influence that his son has at the squad, as he knuckles down for what he hopes is a charge to his fourth world crown.

Max Verstappen was questioned several times over the Bahrain weekend for his views on Horner, and has repeatedly been very careful in what he says.

Asked on Friday night if he had faith in Horner, the Dutch driver said: “Listen, when I look at how Christian operates within the team, he has been an incredible team boss.

“So absolutely, from the performance side of things, you can't even question that. So that's what I'm also dealing with.

“I speak to Christian a lot. And also, of course, throughout the weekend here, he's fully committed to the team.

“He's also here for the performance, of course. Probably a little bit distracted.

 

“But like I said before, we just focus on the performance side of things. And that's how we all work together.”

There have been wild rumours that Verstappen Sr has been involved in the behind-the-scenes powerplay that is trying to get Horner out of his Red Bull role.

But this is something he has denied.

“That wouldn't make sense,” he said. “Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?”

Read Also:

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
Next article Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Could Red Bull civil war really trigger shock Verstappen F1 switch to Mercedes?

Could Red Bull civil war really trigger shock Verstappen F1 switch to Mercedes?

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Could Red Bull civil war really trigger shock Verstappen F1 switch to Mercedes? Could Red Bull civil war really trigger shock Verstappen F1 switch to Mercedes?

Horner: Focus is on F1 racing, not "motive" of those out to get me

Horner: Focus is on F1 racing, not "motive" of those out to get me

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Horner: Focus is on F1 racing, not "motive" of those out to get me Horner: Focus is on F1 racing, not "motive" of those out to get me

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio

GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio

GTWS GT Winter Series

GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio

Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double

Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double

Prototype Winter Series

Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process"

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process"

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process" Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process"

Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same

Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same

WEC WEC
Losail

Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Matt Kew

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe