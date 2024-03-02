Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner is adamant his position is safe amid the ongoing fallout from an investigation into allegations made against him over inappropriate behaviour.
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Horner has been the focus of a probe by Red Bull GmbH following claims made by a female employee.
An independent barrister conducted an eight-week investigation into the complaints, which have since been dismissed due to no evidence of any wrongdoing.
But the controversy stepped up again during the build-up to the 2024 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after anonymous emails – claiming to include files at the heart of the matter – were sent to FIA, FOM and F1 bosses plus members of the media.
Ahead of the Bahrain race, which Red Bull dominated as Max Verstappen led a team 1-2, Horner featured on the grid alongside the energy drinks company’s Thai heir Chalerm Yoovidhya.
When asked by Sky Sports whether he was confident about his future heading into the Saudi Arabian GP next weekend, Horner replied: “Yes, absolutely, I wouldn’t be here otherwise.
“We are a very strong team,” said Horner when asked about intra-team unity. “We have got tremendous support and we have got tremendous partners and great shareholders behind us as well. You don’t achieve this kind of result by not being united.”
Horner paid tribute to the Red Bull staff in light of the dominant victory, declaring the GP to be a “perfect start and a very dominant race.
“I have to say a big thank you to all the men and women back in Milton Keynes that this winter have worked so hard and come up with another great car.
“It is testimony to that hard work that goes on behind the scenes. So, a great team performance to get that 1-2 finish and maximum points today.
“You can see [the RB20 challenger] is an aggressive evolution, and I think the design team, the whole team, has done a wonderful, wonderful job. They haven’t rested on their laurels.
“They’ve pushed hard and pushed the boundaries, and you can see there is a lot of innovative ideas on the car. It has got the basis of [the RB19] on it but it is a strong evolution.”
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Could Red Bull civil war really trigger shock Verstappen F1 switch to Mercedes?
Could Red Bull civil war really trigger shock Verstappen F1 switch to Mercedes? Could Red Bull civil war really trigger shock Verstappen F1 switch to Mercedes?
Horner: Focus is on F1 racing, not "motive" of those out to get me
Horner: Focus is on F1 racing, not "motive" of those out to get me Horner: Focus is on F1 racing, not "motive" of those out to get me
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Latest news
GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio
GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio GT Winter Series Aragon: Heyer and Hartling top of a Mercedes trio
Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double
Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double Prototype Winter Series Aragon: Konrad Motorsport clinches LMP3 double
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process"
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process" Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process"
Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same
Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same Toyota expects another "difficult" WEC race in Imola if car weight remains same
Autosport Plus
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory
The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments