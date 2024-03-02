Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

The new-look RB20 proved an instant success for Verstappen as he eased to victory, while most of his rivals were hit by trouble or left fighting through the pack.

Perez battled from fifth on the grid to take second place, but with his Dutch team-mate long gone and winning by over 22s, as Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Ferrari.

Bryn Lucas is joined by Jonathan Noble and Matt Kew to break down the Bahrain Grand Prix and what they've learnt after the first round of the year.