Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Hungarian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Alpine A523 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alpine followed-up on the introduction of a new front wing architecture at Silverstone with a fresh upper flap design in Hungary. The flap features a wavy trailing edge to help deliver the level of downforce required, while also providing the necessary assistance from an outwash point of view.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull’s RB19 features a revised sidepod layout for the Hungarian GP, with a much shallower but wider inlet than has previously been employed by the team. This will clearly have a substantial impact on the undercut, with the internal ducting also changed to take advantage of this.
Mechanics work on a Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
A revised front wing format also appears to be on the menu for Red Bull in Hungary, with a Gurney flap added to the inboard end of the trailing edge of the upper flap.
Mercedes W14 rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes has followed in the footsteps of Alpine and Aston Martin with a metal insert used to connect the union between the endplate and upper flap’s tip section, which enables a much larger cutout.
Ferrari SF-23 nose detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A large double camera pod has been installed on the Ferrari SF-23’s nose in preparation for Free Practice, with the team likely using them to look at how much the front wing is flexing.
Ferrari SF-23 floor detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The Ferrari mechanics prepare a floor for the SF-23 and provide us with a generous view of the floor fences as they do.
Red Bull Racing RB19 detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A look at the tube fins used to help cool the caliper at the front of the Red Bull RB19.
Mercedes W14 front wing
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Nose and front wing assemblies stacked up outside the Mercedes garage show the various specifications available to the team and drivers, with the newest at the front of the stack.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alpine has installed a kiel probe array on the A523 ahead of the rear wheel assembly in order that it can capture additional airflow data during the early stages of FP1.
Mercedes W14 rear
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A rear view of the Mercedes W14 not only shows the new rear wing upper tip section but also the beam wing layout being employed and the diffuser.
Ferrari SF-23 side cooling
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close up of the large cooling gills panel being employed by Ferrari this weekend in order to deal with demands of the circuit.
Ferrari SF-23 diffuser
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The rear view of the Ferrari SF-23 shows how much cooling has been opened up on the car, not only with the gills but also with the rear cooling outlets around the exhaust and rear suspension.
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
F1 young driver programmes: Which drivers are signed to which teams?
Latest news
Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left”
Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left” Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left”
Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023
Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023 Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023
WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville
WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.