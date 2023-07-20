Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Alpine A523 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine followed-up on the introduction of a new front wing architecture at Silverstone with a fresh upper flap design in Hungary. The flap features a wavy trailing edge to help deliver the level of downforce required, while also providing the necessary assistance from an outwash point of view.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull’s RB19 features a revised sidepod layout for the Hungarian GP, with a much shallower but wider inlet than has previously been employed by the team. This will clearly have a substantial impact on the undercut, with the internal ducting also changed to take advantage of this.

Mechanics work on a Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

A revised front wing format also appears to be on the menu for Red Bull in Hungary, with a Gurney flap added to the inboard end of the trailing edge of the upper flap.

Mercedes W14 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has followed in the footsteps of Alpine and Aston Martin with a metal insert used to connect the union between the endplate and upper flap’s tip section, which enables a much larger cutout.

Ferrari SF-23 nose detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A large double camera pod has been installed on the Ferrari SF-23’s nose in preparation for Free Practice, with the team likely using them to look at how much the front wing is flexing.

Ferrari SF-23 floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari mechanics prepare a floor for the SF-23 and provide us with a generous view of the floor fences as they do.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the tube fins used to help cool the caliper at the front of the Red Bull RB19.

Mercedes W14 front wing Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nose and front wing assemblies stacked up outside the Mercedes garage show the various specifications available to the team and drivers, with the newest at the front of the stack.

Alpine A523 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine has installed a kiel probe array on the A523 ahead of the rear wheel assembly in order that it can capture additional airflow data during the early stages of FP1.

Mercedes W14 rear Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A rear view of the Mercedes W14 not only shows the new rear wing upper tip section but also the beam wing layout being employed and the diffuser.

Ferrari SF-23 side cooling Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the large cooling gills panel being employed by Ferrari this weekend in order to deal with demands of the circuit.

Ferrari SF-23 diffuser Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear view of the Ferrari SF-23 shows how much cooling has been opened up on the car, not only with the gills but also with the rear cooling outlets around the exhaust and rear suspension.