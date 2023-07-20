FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
The FIA has insisted that Formula 1’s rules processes must be followed to the letter, amid a wave of recent high-profile calls for change.
There has been increased scrutiny in recent weeks on the FIA’s structures and regulations that F1 operates under.
This has included scepticism over potential new team entrants, unease over some of the aspects of the planned 2026 regulations and opinions on future engine regulations surrounding the move to fully sustainable fuels.
Furthermore, this week F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said it was his view that any cost cap breaches should be treated with sporting sanctions rather than financial penalties.
"I would like the penalty to be sporting in case of infringement, it is something we asked for very clearly," Domenicali told Autosport.
"There are three regulations to be respected: sporting, technical and financial. Any infractions must be punished with sporting measures. You can't go in other directions."
But, just as the FIA is not allowed to get involved in commercial matters in F1 under anti-cartel legislation, it holds the position as the authority on regulatory matters.
So, in the wake of these recent remarks suggesting change, the FIA issued a statement on Thursday declaring that it would not break procedure when it came to potential changes in the future – be they related to regulations or sanctions.
The statement said: "The FIA notes that comments regarding changes to the framing of current and future Formula 1 regulations have recently appeared in the media.
"The FIA stresses that while it welcomes opinions from stakeholders, the regulatory powers over all FIA championships - including the FIA Formula 1 world championship - are vested in the FIA.
"Any technical, sporting or financial sanctions and/or amendments to such regulations will follow due process."
FIA flag
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The governance of F1 is laid down in the Concorde Agreement, where a strict protocol is in place for any revisions to be made to grand prix racing’s regulations.
Rule changes first need to be discussed and approved at the F1 Commission, which is made up of teams, the FIA and FOM (Formula One Management).
Changes to the sporting or technical regulations for the following season made before the end of April can be approved by a simple majority of five teams voting in favour, along with the FIA and FOM.
Revisions for the current season or the following campaign, if made after April, require a super majority of eight teams as well as the support of the FIA and FOM.
In terms of the financial regulations, a simple majority is needed for votes that are taken prior to the end of September of the preceding year the regulation comes into force. If the change comes after the end of September, then it requires the super majority.
Once the F1 Commission has approved any rule changes, then these still need to be ratified by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council before becoming official in the regulations.
Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Latest news
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.