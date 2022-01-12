Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Ocon learned "quite a lot" from Alonso in first season as F1 team-mates
Formula 1 News

Hulkenberg: "Pretty damn fast" F1 2022 cars may still be hard to follow

By:

Recent Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg is unsure the new technical regulations for 2022 will totally solve the issue of dirty air due to the "extremely high" cornering speeds.

Hulkenberg: "Pretty damn fast" F1 2022 cars may still be hard to follow

F1 will introduce a new technical ruleset for this year, featuring an overhaul of the aerodynamic regulations that could shake up the pecking order.

The goal of the new regulations is to make the field more competitive and allow drivers to race wheel-to-wheel more without losing as much downforce due to dirty air coming off cars ahead of them.

The cars were expected to be several seconds slower than the 2021 models, although much of this lap time has since been regained.

The 2022 cars will hit the track for the first time in pre-season testing at the end of February, but drivers have been working to get up to speed with the models in simulators, getting a first taste of what to expect this year.

Hulkenberg last raced full-time in F1 through 2019 with Renault, but made three appearances for Racing Point in 2020, deputising for drivers with COVID-19. Last year he worked with Aston Martin as its reserve and development driver.

Writing on his LinkedIn page, Hulkenberg explained how his initial findings with the 2022 car from his simulator running suggested they would not be much slower or different to drive, and that he was unsure the dirty air issue would be resolved.

“They aimed to [make the cars] a bit slower, more challenging to drive, to have more focus on drivers that can make a difference rather [than] car performance and aerodynamics dominating,” Hulkenberg said.

“From my initial experience, however, the new cars are pretty damn fast and not necessarily slower than the last generation. The driving experience hasn't changed that much either, at least in the simulator.

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, in the cockpit of the car

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, in the cockpit of the car

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“It will be very interesting to see whether these cars can really follow the car in front better. In the simulator, the cornering speeds are extremely high, so the risk of dirty air is still given and it’s difficult for me to imagine that following another car comfortably at these speeds will be easy.

“Anyhow, I hope we will [be] positively surprised. Once pre-season testing starts drivers and teams will find out how the cars really behave on-track.”

Read Also:

Hulkenberg felt the new regulations would be a “huge learning curve for everybody involved”, and although he felt it was “too early for predictions”, he expected the leading teams from recent years to be at the front once again.

Hulkenberg revealed in September that his hopes of making a full-time return to F1 in 2022 were over. The German driver tested for McLaren’s IndyCar squad, only to rule out a switch to the series due to personal reasons.

shares
comments

Related video

Ocon learned "quite a lot" from Alonso in first season as F1 team-mates
Previous article

Ocon learned "quite a lot" from Alonso in first season as F1 team-mates
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ocon learned "quite a lot" from Alonso in first season as F1 team-mates
Formula 1

Ocon learned "quite a lot" from Alonso in first season as F1 team-mates

Armstrong exits Ferrari Driver Academy, Ilott on “gap year" in IndyCar
Formula 1

Armstrong exits Ferrari Driver Academy, Ilott on “gap year" in IndyCar

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Plus
Formula 1

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

Nico Hulkenberg More
Nico Hulkenberg
McLaren: Hulkenberg “towards top of list” for IndyCar seat
IndyCar

McLaren: Hulkenberg “towards top of list” for IndyCar seat

Why Grosjean isn't the inspiration behind Hulkenberg's IndyCar test
IndyCar

Why Grosjean isn't the inspiration behind Hulkenberg's IndyCar test

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands Plus
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Latest news

Hulkenberg: "Pretty damn fast" F1 2022 cars may still be hard to follow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg: "Pretty damn fast" F1 2022 cars may still be hard to follow

Ocon learned "quite a lot" from Alonso in first season as F1 team-mates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon learned "quite a lot" from Alonso in first season as F1 team-mates

How leader Gasly blossomed in his 'best F1 season so far'
Formula 1 Formula 1

How leader Gasly blossomed in his 'best F1 season so far'

Armstrong exits Ferrari Driver Academy, Ilott on “gap year" in IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Armstrong exits Ferrari Driver Academy, Ilott on “gap year" in IndyCar

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Plus

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021 Plus

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as STUART CODLING finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
The original F1 maestro who set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton Plus

The original F1 maestro who set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a remarkable champion

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Plus

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Autosport heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Plus

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Plus

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. MARK GALLAGHER ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Plus

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. PAT SYMONDS explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen Plus

The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen was one of the biggest stories of 2021. For the seven-time world champion it was only the latest occasion he has faced off against Dutch motorsport's most famous name, having taken on 2021 champion Verstappen's dad as an 11-year-old in an indoor kart race at Birmingham's NEC

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.