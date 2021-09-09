Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
Formula 1 News

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

By:
Co-author:
Stefan Ehlen

Nico Hulkenberg doubts he has any chance of making a Formula 1 comeback in 2022 after revealing he is not in talks with Alfa Romeo about a drive.

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

Hulkenberg last raced full-time in F1 back in 2019, but made three appearances last season with Racing Point, stepping in for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll after they were ruled out by COVID-19.

The German driver failed to land a drive for this season, but linked up with Aston Martin as its official reserve for 2021, supporting Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

After previously telling Bild am Sonntag that "If it doesn't work out now, then the chapter of Formula 1 is closed for me", Hulkenberg has now conceded his chances of returning to the grid next year are over, thus appearing to mark the end of his racing F1 career.

Hulkenberg's name had been linked with drives at both Williams and Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season, with both teams holding two free seats a few weeks ago.

But Williams announced earlier this week that Alexander Albon would be joining Nicholas Latifi for next year, putting an end to any chance of Hulkenberg returning to the team he debuted in F1 for in 2010.

Alfa Romeo is considering a number of drivers including F2 driver Guanyu Zhou and incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi as a teammate for Valtteri Bottas, who will arrive from Mercedes.

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Speaking to Bild, Hulkenberg confirmed that he was not in negotiations with Alfa Romeo for next year, ending his hopes of an F1 return next year.

"There are no talks with Alfa Romeo," Hulkenberg said.

"After all, that would have been the last option for a permanent seat in 2022, after all the other cockpits have been allocated."

But Hulkenberg said he was taking the situation in his stride, and that "life goes on". He also revealed he has received "exciting enquiries from other series" about a future drive.

"I'm in no hurry to make a decision," Hulkenberg said, adding that he wants to "sort everything out" and "see how things progress".

IndyCar team owner Ed Carpenter revealed in July that Hulkenberg had shown an interest in a possible test, but said he "wouldn't put a whole lot of substance to it" with regards to a full-time drive. 

shares
comments

Related video

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal

Previous article

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

8 h
2
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

4 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

1 h
4
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

6 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races

5 h
Latest news
Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022
F1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

0m
Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
F1

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal

4m
Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon
F1

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

1 h
Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up
F1

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

4 h
Seidl urges F1 against bigger calendar or triple-headers in 2022
F1

Seidl urges F1 against bigger calendar or triple-headers in 2022

5 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
Formula 1

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon Italian GP
Formula 1

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Nico Hulkenberg More
Nico Hulkenberg
Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test

Red Bull won’t open contract talks with Perez before summer break
Formula 1

Red Bull won’t open contract talks with Perez before summer break

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands Plus
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
7 h
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: "Exaggerated" Mazepin-Schumacher rivalry is not personal

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.