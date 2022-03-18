Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / McLaren: Brake duct fix is "interim solution" at Bahrain GP Next / F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Hulkenberg expects ‘overload of information’ after late F1 call-up

Nico Hulkenberg expects to face an “overload of information” upon his return to Formula 1 this weekend after a late call-up from Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel.

Luke Smith
By:
Hulkenberg expects ‘overload of information’ after late F1 call-up

Aston Martin announced on Thursday morning that four-time world champion Vettel had tested positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of this weekend’s Bahrain season-opener.

It prompted the team to turn to reserve driver Hulkenberg to stand in for the weekend, giving him an unexpected return to F1 after more than 18 months on the sidelines.

Hulkenberg last raced full-time in 2019 with Renault, but made three substitute appearances for Aston Martin’s predecessor, Racing Point, in 2020 after Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll missed races due to Covid-19.

Hulkenberg revealed he “got called out of bed” with news he would be racing this weekend before packing his bag and making the trip to Bahrain.

“It's obviously a bit of an interesting situation again,” Hulkenberg said.

“I'm just going to take it lap by lap, session by session. I haven't been in a car for five or six days [of testing] so [it will] probably take a few laps to get some of the rust off me.

“We’ll just take it easy and take my time to get used to it again.”

Read Also:
Nico Hulkenberg's previous appearance came at the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix for Racing Point, now Aston Martin

Nico Hulkenberg's previous appearance came at the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix for Racing Point, now Aston Martin

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hulkenberg’s most recent F1 appearance came at the Nurburgring in 2020, when he deputised in the Eifel Grand Prix for Stroll.

Since then, he said he had been doing “just simulator stuff” with no competitive racing. The one-time F1 pole-sitter tested an IndyCar with McLaren last year, but opted against pursuing a move into the series.

He conceded that his “driving fitness is not there” after so long without racing, and was braced to have lots to try and learn in a short amount of time with Aston Martin ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

“There are going to be many challenges,” Hulkenberg said. “It's going to be an overload of information today. So for me, it's just about getting in the car, get up to speed with it and get a good feel.”

Hulkenberg has previously proven himself to be adept when stepping in at late notice. In the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2020, he qualified third and was set for a top-five finish before a late puncture dropped him to seventh.

Although Hulkenberg said he would “know what to expect” jumping in at late notice, the added challenge this year was the new generation of cars, which will make their racing debut this weekend.

“The time away, it's been quite some days, and then the other thing is these cars are completely new,” Hulkenberg said.

“The last time I came back, that was my benefit, I knew what these generation of cars were like and what I was going to get more or less.

“But this is obviously a totally white piece of paper now that I'm just about to find out and hit the ground running.

“So I just need to feel it, drive it and obviously learn as fast as possible. But certainly not an easy situation.”

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: Brake duct fix is "interim solution" at Bahrain GP
Previous article

McLaren: Brake duct fix is "interim solution" at Bahrain GP
Next article

F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1

F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton has ‘good meeting’ with FIA president amid F1 Abu Dhabi report wait Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Hamilton has ‘good meeting’ with FIA president amid F1 Abu Dhabi report wait

Hill: Hamilton would prefer to win eighth F1 title ‘fighting everybody’ Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Hill: Hamilton would prefer to win eighth F1 title ‘fighting everybody’

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Nico Hulkenberg More
Nico Hulkenberg
How Aston Martin is preparing Hulkenberg for a last-minute F1 drive Bahrain GP
Formula 1

How Aston Martin is preparing Hulkenberg for a last-minute F1 drive

Hulkenberg replaces Vettel in Bahrain F1 GP after positive COVID test Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Hulkenberg replaces Vettel in Bahrain F1 GP after positive COVID test

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands Plus
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Szafnauer: F1 teams can’t be run by “two Popes”
Formula 1

Szafnauer: F1 teams can’t be run by “two Popes”

Vettel: 'Jumping on the bus' best way to experience Monaco in 2022 F1 car Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Vettel: 'Jumping on the bus' best way to experience Monaco in 2022 F1 car

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022  Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

Latest news

F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1

Hulkenberg expects ‘overload of information’ after late F1 call-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg expects ‘overload of information’ after late F1 call-up

McLaren: Brake duct fix is "interim solution" at Bahrain GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Brake duct fix is "interim solution" at Bahrain GP

Live: F1 Bahrain GP updates – FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Bahrain GP updates – FP1 & FP2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.