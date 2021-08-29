Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

How strategy confidence helped Russell shock at Spa

By:

Williams team principal Jost Capito says that the Grove-based Formula 1 outfit’s improved strategy management boosted George Russell to second on the grid at Spa.

How strategy confidence helped Russell shock at Spa

After Russell reached Q3 the team decided to focus its efforts on one quick lap right at the end of the session, rather than setting a banker time and then chipping away at it in the rapidly changing conditions.

Capito says that making the top 10 was already a good result and that the team then had nothing to lose by holding out until the end of the session – while knowing that Russell was capable of getting the job done when the pressure was on.

Russell briefly held pole position with his final lap, before being pipped by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

“I think we planned it very well,” Capito told Autosport. “We had enough time to plan what we were doing and how are we doing it and, and basically, we didn't have anything to lose.

“When we make it in Q3 this is the biggest success we can have. So then being 10th finally is fine, isn't it? So we didn't have anything to lose. So we then said we put everything in one lap. And we know that George can do it.

“And not every driver can do it under these conditions, put everything in one lap. And you know, we gave him first lap in the on the wet that he could check the conditions on a safe way. Then he had two laps on the intermediate where he could get everything right.

“He was then in sync with all the others, and could give it in one lap with the whole confidence he could get in the first three laps. He is fantastic.

“I think it was special in every way. It also was not a straightforward qualifying as well. But I think that are the conditions when you can make the difference."

Capito says that this season the team has made big steps on calling the right strategies in both qualifying and races, having improved its internal communications.

“I've seen in Budapest already that the team improves a lot on strategy on decision making,” he explained. “And I think we got very good through the season in taking good decisions on the spot with the right communication, with the right level, with the right communication strategy, who talks to whom, who takes the decisions. I think that is what improved a lot.

“So we can be very quick in taking decisions and then everybody backing them up. I think that's a big improvement we have done.”

Capito has an open mind about what Russell might achieve in Sunday's race.

“We'll see what we can do,” he said. “The weather conditions will very much I think be similar to what they were today. And you have to take the right decisions, you have to be sure what the weather is, you need the good weather information, and then just go with it and see where it ends up. I think to plan a race with these conditions is impossible.

“There's everything from crashing in the first corner until the podium! Anything is possible. That's the great thing of racing, that it's not predictable. You have conditions like this here, I think that's what makes F1 and racing in general very, very special.”

shares
comments
Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure

Previous article

Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

17 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

17 h
4
Formula 1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

36 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

19 h
Latest news
How strategy confidence helped Russell shock at Spa
F1

How strategy confidence helped Russell shock at Spa

2m
Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure
F1

Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure

33m
Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change
F1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

36m
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus
F1

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

1 h
Ricciardo: Spa changes wouldn't stop Eau Rouge being "scary and exciting"
F1

Ricciardo: Spa changes wouldn't stop Eau Rouge being "scary and exciting"

1 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash

How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe Belgian GP
Formula 1

How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

George Russell More
George Russell
Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Russell felt ‘nothing to lose’ in Belgian GP qualifying ahead of shock P2

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Williams More
Williams
Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Aitken hopes Williams experience boosts F1 2022 race seat chance
Formula 1

Aitken hopes Williams experience boosts F1 2022 race seat chance

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monza renames Parabolica in honour of Michele Alboreto

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
1 h
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

How strategy confidence helped Russell shock at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How strategy confidence helped Russell shock at Spa

Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.