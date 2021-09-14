Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton
Formula 1 News

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics

By:
, Technical Editor

Monza always requires a bespoke Formula 1 aerodynamics package to make the most of its long straights and high top speeds by shaving off drag.

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics

The usual approach with front wing design when it comes to tackling Monza is to reduce the frontal area and trimming off the upper wing flap.

McLaren enjoyed its best F1 weekend in over a decade, helped by its latent straightline speed, and its own development of the front wing featured a reconfigured upper flap to increase its advantage in the acceleration zones.

On the other end of the scale, AlphaTauri also introduced a low-drag front wing to find more speed on the straights - but the team's race lasted a mere five laps as Yuki Tsunoda failed to start with a brake issue and Pierre Gasly's car suffered from a hangover after his sprint race crash.

The team usually takes a radical approach to a Monza-spec front wing, having significantly reduced the wing camber in its last two visits to the circuit and loading the inboard part of the wing for downforce, but took a step further for 2021.

 

This time, it followed suit again, but also trimmed back the upper wing element's central portion to further cut back on drag and reduced the size of the inboard portion.

The other area frequently exploited for top speed gains at Monza is at the rear, where teams tend to employ a shallow rear wing set-up to further reduce the frontal area of the car.

Read Also:

Red Bull took its spoon-shaped rear wing to new levels, raising the mainplane higher and reducing the angle of attack for the upper element.

It also removed the curvature in the upper flap's trailing edge that it had at Spa, aiming to collect a few extra miles per hour on the fastest parts of the circuit.

Ferrari did the same, also reducing the chord length of the upper flap to allow the team to move the mainplane higher up.
Although Mercedes held the advantage in the speed trap, as Valtteri Bottas was 5kph faster than Sergio Perez, Red Bull still had an impressive turn of pace as the Ferrari duo factored towards the bottom of the list of highest speeds.

The SF21 is generally less impressive on circuits like Monza these days, having shown greater pace on the lower-speed circuits like Monaco and Hungary, but the team was still able to claim fourth and sixth at its home race.

 

shares
comments

Related video

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Previous article

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

2 h
2
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

34 min
3
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

18 h
4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

4 h
5
Autosport Awards

Top 10 drivers revealed as Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award returns

1 h
Latest news
How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics
F1

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics

28m
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
F1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

34m
FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash
F1

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

2 h
Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
F1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

2 h
Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
F1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Trending Today

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Top 10 drivers revealed as Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award returns
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Top 10 drivers revealed as Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award returns

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

OPINION: The Italian GP clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen followed a running theme in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight. Their close-quarters battles have often resulted in contact - and although Hamilton has shown a willingness to back off, Verstappen must learn to temper his aggression

Formula 1
34m
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021

Latest news

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.