Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull: Eau Rouge compromises not lightweight chassis behind Belgian GP form Next / KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers to its 2023 MotoGP team
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

How CRB decision will decide Piastri’s F1 fate

A virtual meeting of the Contract Recognition Board on Monday is set to decide the Formula 1 future of Oscar Piastri.

Adam Cooper
By:
How CRB decision will decide Piastri’s F1 fate

The Alpine and McLaren teams both have a claim on the Australian's services for 2023. They are obliged by the Concorde Agreement to abide by the decision of the CRB, and not pursue further legal action in attempt to get that ruling changed.

Formed in the wake of the controversy resulting from Michael Schumacher’s move from Jordan and Benetton and Roberto Moreno’s subsequent ousting from the latter, the CRB usually operates quietly in the background, only hitting the headlines when a high-profile dispute arises.

It is referenced in the FIA Sporting Regulations under Appendix 5, but that section is actually blank, with a note saying “reserved for the exclusive use of competitors entered in the FIA Formula One World Championship.”

The full details of how it operates are enshrined in the Concorde, and are thus not widely known, even within the F1 paddock.

The CRB exists independently of the FIA. Its role is to tell the governing body which team has a valid contract with a driver, and is entitled to hold a superlicence on their behalf.

Its day-to-day function is a repository for all F1 race, reserve and test driver contracts, or at least the key sections – teams aren’t necessarily obliged to submit all the paperwork, as full contracts are complex and cover marketing matters and so on.

When a dispute arises three lawyers convene and review the evidence from all parties. They are required supply an outcome within three days of the hearing.

Two of the most famous CRB cases saw a driver’s original team win, and the outfit hoping to poach him lose. That happened when David Coulthard tried to leave Williams for McLaren in 1995, and when Jenson Button wanted to move from BAR to Williams a decade later.

David Coulthard stuck with Williams for 1995, but moved to McLaren for the following year

David Coulthard stuck with Williams for 1995, but moved to McLaren for the following year

Photo by: Motorsport Images

One man who has experience of the CRB process – and who got the outcome that he wanted - is Timo Glock. In the days before video calls his hearing was conducted in person. As is often the case the dispute revolved around the details of an option.

"I was test driver BMW Sauber in 2007,” the German told Autosport. “And then I had the offer for a race seat at Toyota, and BMW had to take the option to put me into a race seat, which they didn't do. But they at that stage, they said they did.

“I cannot even remember how many guys they were sitting in the room, but there were lawyers involved who look on both sides. Everyone has to give his statement. BMW put their opinion on the table. And we had our opinion. And then they clearly make the decision.

"They decided there is no offer from BMW for a seat, I've got one from Toyota, and I'm free to go. It was a bit of an awkward situation, but we had to go there, because in our point of view and that of the CRB the situation was clear.

"They wanted to keep me as a reserve, but in the end there was anyway no race seat, they didn't take the option that they had on me. So it was pretty easy, and it was quickly done. I think on Monday maybe it takes a bit longer!"

Glock says it was a good process: "If you have problems like this, and you have a sort of a clear view from an outside lawyer or from the board, who clearly has no favour, and it just goes by the legal regulation, I think that's good to have. Otherwise, you would fight forever.

"It's going to be interesting how they decide on Piastri, and what sort of legal situation they are in. Every side has its own view."

Glock's move to Toyota resulted in a race seat for 2008

Glock's move to Toyota resulted in a race seat for 2008

Photo by: Sutton Images

Should Alpine win the CRB case it doesn’t necessarily mean that Piastri will actually race for the Enstone team in 2023. Given the animosity surrounding his attempts to move to McLaren it’s apparent that the relationship has soured so much that in effect forcing him to drive would make little sense for either side. In that case Alpine would have the option to name its price and sell him to McLaren.

However Alpine could in theory also entertain interest from other teams that might want to hire Piastri, or trade him with someone who has a contract elsewhere, such as Pierre Gasly.

If McLaren is not able to land Piastri, either via the CRB decision or a subsequent deal with Alpine, it will have to find someone else to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

If Alpine loses there is also the possibility that legal action could follow, although not in terms of pursuing its claim on his services. Team boss Otmar Szafnauer has indicated that Alpine would consider a damages claim in order to recoup the funds spent on his test programmes and so on.

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: Eau Rouge compromises not lightweight chassis behind Belgian GP form
Previous article

Red Bull: Eau Rouge compromises not lightweight chassis behind Belgian GP form
Next article

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers to its 2023 MotoGP team

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers to its 2023 MotoGP team
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision Belgian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done
Formula 1

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

More
Oscar Piastri
Piastri “smiled and was thankful” when told about 2023 F1 seat, claims Szafnauer
Formula 1

Piastri “smiled and was thankful” when told about 2023 F1 seat, claims Szafnauer

Szafnauer wishes Piastri had “a bit more integrity” over F1 contract dispute
Formula 1

Szafnauer wishes Piastri had “a bit more integrity” over F1 contract dispute

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022 Plus
Formula 1

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren hits back at Alpine’s Piastri lack of integrity claim Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren hits back at Alpine’s Piastri lack of integrity claim

Brown addresses social media backlash over McLaren driver contract disputes Belgian GP
Formula 1

Brown addresses social media backlash over McLaren driver contract disputes

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Latest news

Albon buoyed by train of cars fighting him for 10th in Spa F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon buoyed by train of cars fighting him for 10th in Spa F1 race

Alex Albon hailed Spa as one of his best races in Formula 1 after fending off a train of five cars in the closing stages to score a point for 10th.

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1

Formula 1 will revisit the use of DRS through Zandvoort's banked final corner in practice for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

How Verstappen won the F1 Belgian GP from 14th on the grid
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen won the F1 Belgian GP from 14th on the grid

Max Verstappen scored one of the most dominant victories of his Formula 1 career to date with a fight through the field to win Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is never too far away from the headlines, and it returned after its summer holidays with a Spa break. From driver market and team news to another pivotal race in the world championship fight, here's 10 of the biggest talking points from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
21 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.