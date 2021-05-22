Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s Next / Mazepin "happiest since he entered F1" in Monaco - Steiner
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

How AlphaTauri is taming the Tsunoda ‘thunderstorm’

By:

The talent and the speed are undeniable, but the first four races of the 2021 Formula 1 season also showed that Yuki Tsunoda still has a lot to learn.

How AlphaTauri is taming the Tsunoda ‘thunderstorm’

Motorsport.com spoke with race engineer Mattia Spini about how AlphaTauri tries to turn the Japanese ‘fury’ into a driver that can ‘achieve what we all want him to achieve’.

Tsunoda impressed by scoring points on his F1 debut as he finished ninth in Bahrain. A qualifying crash at Imola, conditions that were especially tricky for a rookie in Portugal and a technical issue at Barcelona meant that Formula 1’s first 21st century-born driver hasn’t added to his points tally since.

Nevertheless, many agree that Tsunoda is a bright star of the future, with AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost even claiming that Tsunoda will be world champion if he continues to develop like he has been doing.

Asked what it’s like to work with a future world champion, AlphaTauri race engineer Mattia Spini responded with a smile: “So, of course, it is a good challenge to bring this young talent in the first year of Formula 1. His raw talent is clear to everybody. He is able to put fast laps together.

“He did a nice overtake race in Bahrain, so he showed he’s capable of very nice things on track. Obviously, he is young and has for sure not the experience of some of the other drivers that are in Formula 1. But it’s our job to bring him through the journey, through the learning of everything that he needs to excel in being in Formula 1.

“If Franz said that - Franz has a lot of experience with drivers - he means that he sees something in Yuki. And I think we see the same as an engineering group. Obviously, his career’s just started. It’s up to us to help him in this journey of achieving what we all want him to achieve.”

Tsunoda provides Spini, however, with a different ‘challenge’ than the drivers he’s previously worked with at the Faenza based squad.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I’ve worked with rookie drivers in the past, Pierre [Gasly] is one. But I think with Yuki it’s different because firstly he’s very young, he’s 21 years old,” he added.

“Second, he had in the past a very fast-forward career. He did one year in Formula 3, one year in Formula 2 and then, bang, he’s in Formula 1. So, he didn’t have really the time to experience all these different scenarios that you can face in the other formulas. So, he’s still in this process off exploring, experiencing, getting to know what’s going to happen on track.

“Last year I worked with Daniil [Kvyat], who has a lot of experience in Formula 1, and in different teams. So, there are things that for an experienced driver are default. You then don’t need to say certain things. Because they know. It’s their life. They’ve done it so many times that it’s something hardcoded in their way of doing things.

“But with a young driver as Yuki, there are some things that you take for granted with an experienced driver that you can no longer take for granted.”

Over the winter months Tsunoda spent a decent amount of time in a 2019 spec Toro Rosso at Imola and Misano, to prepare for his F1 debut.

“It was useful both for him and for us”, Spini reflected. “Because we did one test last year, when we didn’t know yet if he was going to be our driver. But we did a few this year and [this time] we actually knew that it was the start of our relationship.

“So, we tried to build up all the automatisms that, again, in a race weekend are taken for granted. Things like communication style. How much we talk, when we talk, about what we talk. All these little things that need to be internalised, both for us, the engineering crew, and for him as a new driver that comes in this completely different world to what he was used to.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, walks the track with his team

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, walks the track with his team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The fact that the Italian team has had a Japanese engine supplier for a couple of years has helped Spini get the relationship with Tsunoda off to a good start.

“Having to relate with them [the Japanese people who work on the engine] for years now, you get to know their culture a little bit, their way of relating to people, their way of working and how I need to relate to them as well. And this for sure helped me with Yuki because there are some things from the Japanese culture that are completely different to the European one. It doesn’t mean it’s good or bad, it’s just different and you just need to adapt. Because what we need is to pass the message.”

“And whatever is needed is good”, Spini continued. “For example: they are quite visual kind of people, so often times we used to draw things or write things down and in that way it’s much clearer for them how to approach the thing. And it was with Yuki as well. But it’s a continuous process. It never ends. But yeah, it was good to work with Honda Japanese people to get a bit to know the culture and then get better interaction with Yuki.”

Those who followed Tsunoda in junior formulae already knew he can be quite feisty over the team radio. During FP1 in Bahrain the F1 world got its first taste of Tsunoda, when the Sagamihara born driver encountered some traffic on one of his push laps. Tsunoda later on conceded his swearing was his ‘weakest point’, as it can take away some of his focus behind the wheel.

“Yeah, it’s something of course we are working on with him and I think it’s something natural for his kind of character, to come with his frustration on the radio”, Spini said. “But of course it’s something that doesn’t help his focus, and it doesn’t help our focus as an engineering group.

“So live, of course, we tend to ignore that part of the message, get only the important bit, the relevant bit, so we can pass it on and think about the next step.

“But then [out] of the car we are sitting down and we try to break it down and say: ‘Look, why were you so upset?’ ‘Because I had traffic.’ ‘OK, next time you have traffic we can do this, this and this.’ So, we try to work together with him to make him better in managing these kinds of situations that are always going to happen in Formula 1 and in motor racing. So yeah, again, it’s part of the journey.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Spini admits he was surprised when he was first confronted with a shouting Tsunoda. “You see this very nice young guy that is playing and making jokes, and that actually out of the car is very chilled and playful. And then he puts the helmet on and he’s just a fury, he’s a thunderstorm in the car. You get this surprise the first time.”

"But then you get to know him and you understand what’s going on. He’s eager of getting the result, getting things done properly and have a nice session every time and have a nice run every time.

"These radio communications are just the expression of what he’s feeling inside and the eagerness of doing well. And if something gets in the way between him and the end result, he gets frustrated and the radio communication is the result of this frustration.”

You’d imagine the shouting and swearing can be a frustrating thing to hear, but Spini says race engineers “are quite used to it” and that "it’s always going to come for the driver, some kind of frustration when things are not going well, or some kind of bad times. And it’s always part of my job to steer them back in the right path, in the right state of mind and mood. So, completely normal.”

After Tsunoda crossed the finish line in Bahrain, Spini came on the radio to say: “We’re going to have fun this year.” The Italian is hopeful that “sooner or later we’ll do very good results with him.”

“The most impressive things that I’ve seen from him so far have been the overtakes in the race in Bahrain. I was impressed because the way he was just lunging the car without thinking about it [while] fighting with the car in front and just trying to overtake. And most of the time he succeeded in doing the overtake. It was impressive, especially for a rookie driver. I think that’s why I did that comment at the end of the race.

“And [out] of car he’s for sure determined of getting the prize and he’s for sure determined of getting better and better and achieving good results. So, it is the right frame of mind that he is having at the moment. And I’m sure we’ll do better. Our hope would be soon.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s

Previous article

Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s

Next article

Mazepin "happiest since he entered F1" in Monaco - Steiner

Mazepin "happiest since he entered F1" in Monaco - Steiner
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Erwin Jaeggi

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

48m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Erwin Jaeggi More
Erwin Jaeggi
Russell: Returning to Williams harder than stepping up to Mercedes
Formula 1

Russell: Returning to Williams harder than stepping up to Mercedes

Verstappen explains Red Bull front wing error at Turkish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen explains Red Bull front wing error at Turkish GP

Vettel's Turkish GP podium "very important", says Binotto
Formula 1

Vettel's Turkish GP podium "very important", says Binotto

Yuki Tsunoda More
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda seeks F1 reset after he ‘lost’ his mind in Spain
Formula 1

Tsunoda seeks F1 reset after he ‘lost’ his mind in Spain

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly Spanish GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation

More
AlphaTauri
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Plus
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Tsunoda set his "goal too high" for Imola F1 race
Formula 1

Tsunoda set his "goal too high" for Imola F1 race

Why Tsunoda can become Japan’s greatest F1 talent Plus
Formula 1

Why Tsunoda can become Japan’s greatest F1 talent

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.