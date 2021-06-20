Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock Next / Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard
Formula 1 / French GP News

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard

By:

Christian Horner believes that Red Bull will be able to beat Mercedes anywhere if it can win Sunday’s Formula 1 French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard.

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard

Max Verstappen scored his second pole of the 2021 season in qualifying at Paul Ricard on Saturday, edging out Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the end of Q3.

The result marked the first non-Mercedes pole since F1 returned to Paul Ricard, with the track having traditionally been one of the German team’s strongest on the calendar.

Red Bull has won the last two races in Monaco and Baku, but as these were on street circuits, the team remained unsure about how it compared to Mercedes for outright pace.

Red Bull F1 boss Horner felt the fact the team had taken pole on a more typical track such as Paul Ricard was encouraging, and that a repeat in the race would give confidence of being able to beat Mercedes anywhere.

“It certainly gives us more confidence, let’s see how tomorrow goes,” Horner said on Sky Sports F1 after qualifying.

“This circuit, it’s been such a stronghold for Mercedes over the recent years. If we can beat them here, then really we can beat them anywhere.

“So there’s a lot at stake. But the whole team is working incredibly well, working long hours. It’s difficult this year because you’ve got the current car, you’ve got next year’s car, you’ve got the cost cap and everything else going on.

“But as a unit, to see the whole team coming together as it is and putting this pressure on Mercedes is phenomenal.”

Polesitter Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Polesitter Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Red Bull currently leads the constructors’ championship by 26 points, while Verstappen sits four points clear of Hamilton at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Hamilton said after qualifying that he thought Red Bull had “eked a little bit further forwards” since the last race on a permanent track in Spain six weeks ago. 

Verstappen finished a distant fourth in the last grand prix at Paul Ricard, crossing the line 34 seconds off race winner Hamilton.

“I knew it was going to be better than the last time we were here, but this good, I didn’t expect,” Verstappen said.

“So that’s promising for us. We just have to keep on going, keep on pushing to try to make it better.”

shares
comments

Related video

Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock

Previous article

Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock

Next article

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
2
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

18h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

2h
4
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

1d
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

2h
Latest news
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus
F1

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

2m
Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard
F1

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

8m
Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard
F1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard

45m
Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock
F1

Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock

1h
How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
F1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

2h
Latest videos
The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory French GP
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster" French GP
Formula 1

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
2m
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
18h
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard

Latest news

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard

Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.