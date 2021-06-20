Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up" Next / How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 / French GP News

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

By:

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton reckons Red Bull has “eked out a little bit further forwards” in the performance battle of Formula 1 2021’s title fight, compared to May’s Spanish Grand Prix. 

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

The Barcelona race was the last event before the championship raced on street circuits in Monaco and Baku – where Mercedes, which won the Spanish race with Hamilton, struggled and Ferrari was able to qualify at the front of the grid as the layout of those tracks favoured and disadvantaged different packages. 

Red Bull won both street track events, although Hamilton’s title rival, Max Verstappen, lost a dominant win in Baku due to his high-speed tyre failure in the closing stages. 

Verstappen will start Sunday’s French GP from pole – the first time a non-Mercedes car has topped qualifying since Paul Ricard and the French event re-joined the F1 calendar in 2018 – which Hamilton suggested reflected a gain Red Bull has made in the six weeks since the Barcelona race. 

Pole Sitter Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing with the Pirelli Pole Position Award

Pole Sitter Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing with the Pirelli Pole Position Award

Photo by: FIA Pool

“It’s great that we are second and third [on the grid], it puts us in the middle of the Red Bulls, it gives us a chance to really apply pressure [in the race],” Hamilton said in the post-qualifying press conference. 

“But it’s just as close as ever before. 

“Maybe they seemed to have eked out a little bit further forwards maybe than we were perhaps in Barcelona.”  

Hamilton qualified second after making a last-minute set-up change ahead of qualifying and had already arrived in France unsure of where Mercedes would stack up against Red Bull given its struggles to generate tyre temperature in Monaco and Baku. 

He explained he “didn’t really know what to expect this weekend” and “definitely was hopeful of us looking stronger”.  

Read Also:

He added: “Naturally, we have – we’ve been up in the top five or the top four all weekend.  

“But, it hasn’t felt great, but it obviously must feel worse further back.  

“We knew that the Red Bulls of course they just seem strong everywhere. Street circuits, it doesn’t seem to matter where they go, they’re very strong.  

“And we’ve got some areas that we just to keep working on to improve. 

“Obviously, [in qualifying] I heard that we were losing out mostly on the straights, so we’ll try and figure out what that is.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

Previous article

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

Next article

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
2
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

23h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

22min
4
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16h
5
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

18h
Latest news
How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
F1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

22m
Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
F1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

28m
Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"
F1

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

15h
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus
F1

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

16h
F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
F1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16h
Latest videos
The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole French GP
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France French GP Plus
Formula 1

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
16h
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with smart tyre strategy
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with smart tyre strategy

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

Latest news

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.