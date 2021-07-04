Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash Next / Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

By:

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says Lando Norris’s incident with Sergio Perez in the Austrian Grand Prix was "hard racing", and didn’t deserve a penalty.

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

Perez tried to go around the outside of Norris at Turn 4 as they battled over second place following the early safety car restart.

However, Perez had no room on the exit as the McLaren stuck to the racing line, and the Mexican ran across the kerbs and through the gravel trap, dropping him down the order.

The stewards eventually handed Norris a five-second penalty for having forced Perez off the track.

Perez was later handed two similar penalties for having pushed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wide as they battled for position.

Horner did not believe that the incidents deserved sanctions, and he expressed concern that it could open the door for drivers to start running wide deliberately to try to get their rivals a punishment.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, and the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I think I said in the commentary that I didn't have a major problem with the Lando move,” Horner told Sky F1. “It was racing. It was hard racing. It was wheel-to-wheel, so then to get a penalty for that, I guess they gave themselves no choice when he had the same with Charles.

“But that's racing. Otherwise, you're going to get drivers just chucking themselves off the circuit and claiming penalties. So it's a bit disappointing. For me, that's hard racing.”

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl agreed that he felt the Norris incident was not worthy of a penalty.

“I also disagree with the penalty,” he said. “It is at the beginning of the race and, in Michael Masi’s words, you learn in karting already that if you go there you will end up in the gravel.

“I think with the cars being side by side, I don’t think that is a penalty. But let’s focus on the positives: it was sensational race and weekend from the team and Lando, and a sensational recovery from Daniel [Ricciardo]. I want to say a big thanks to everyone here at the track and at home.”

Norris eventually finished in third, with Perez’s 10-seconds of penalties meaning he was classified sixth.

shares
comments

Related video

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash

Previous article

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash

Next article

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash

48 min
2
Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

47 min
3
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP

10 min
4
Formula 1

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

1 h
Latest news
Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP
F1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP

10m
Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez
F1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

47m
Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash
F1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash

48m
Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win
F1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

1 h
Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP
F1

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP

1 h
Latest videos
Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Trending Today

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton rues losing ‘easy second’ with ‘a lot of damage’ in Austrian GP

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
7 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" F1 Austrian GP win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.