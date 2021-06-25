Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 News

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

By:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks Formula 1 pitstops could be made more dangerous by new timing restrictions imposed by the FIA.

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, the FIA issued a new technical directive aimed at ensuring teams were not using automated sensors to speed up certain elements of their tyre changing processes.

From the Hungarian GP, F1 teams must ensure that the response of the car being lowered from its jacks and released from its pitbox are based on human reaction times.

There have been suspicions that some teams have found gains by using automated systems to remove the reaction time and therefore complete their stops quicker.

With Red Bull being F1’s benchmark team in terms of pitstop times, Horner is in no doubt that the new TD is part of an effort by rivals to try to slow his squad down.

But he has questioned the reasons behind the FIA move, and thinks that the imposition of minimum response times could end up causing more complications.

“I think that to have to hold the car for two tenths of a second, you could almost argue it's dangerous because you're judging your gaps,” said Horner.

“The guy that's releasing the car is having to make that judgement, and I think that it's not been well thought through.

“F1 is about innovation and competition. Seeing pitstops sub two seconds is a remarkable feat and we should be encouraging it, not trying to control it, otherwise where does it stop?

“We're going to be told which way to walk into the garage, where we should sit on the pit wall, and which buttons we should press I guess.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, in the pits

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, in the pits

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Horner has also questioned why the FIA needed to step in over pitstops at all, with teams already facing huge penalties if they do end up botching their stops.

“I find it a little disappointing,” he said. “It's the duty of the competitor to ensure that the car is safe, and the penalty for a wheel not being fixed is you have to stop the car immediately.

“So it's a brutal punishment, if you haven't got all four wheels securely and safely fastened. So what the technical directive is trying to achieve, I'm not quite sure because I think there's an awful lot of complexity to it.

“But of course when you're in a competitive situation, if you can't be beaten, then obviously the most logical thing is for your competitors to try and slow you down and that's obviously what's happening here.”

With Red Bull being the central focus of the FIA’s pitstop move, there have been suggestions that the change came about after a push from Mercedes to change the rules.

Read Also:

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says that is not the case, but he did confirm there was recent communication with the governing body over a system his outfit wanted to use.

“We inquired with the FIA on a safety mechanism, which is related to a system that we were using, and whether that could be optimised,” said Wolff. “That happened, I would say three or four weeks ago. And it was a technology question.

“So did that trigger anything else? Maybe. I don't know. But this is the question we've asked.”

F1 teams have a long history of trying to get devices other teams are using outlawed by proposing similar systems themselves that bring potential rule breaches to light.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Previous article

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

1 h
2
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

18 h
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

1 h
4
Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

12 min
5
W Series

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

20 min
Latest news
Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
F1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

12m
McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
F1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

15m
Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"
F1

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"

1 h
Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
F1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

1 h
F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session
F1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

1 h
Latest videos
How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"
Formula 1

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Styrian GP Plus
Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown Styrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser
W Series W Series

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
23 h
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Latest news

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.