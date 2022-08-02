Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alpine: Piastri can’t leave us for McLaren F1 seat in wake of shock Alonso exit Next / Logan Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Honda signs off Red Bull technical support deal through 2025

Honda will continue to provide technical support for Red Bull’s Formula 1 engines until the end of 2025, after a fresh deal was finally signed off between the two parties.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Honda signs off Red Bull technical support deal through 2025

Following Honda’s decision to leave F1 at the end of last season, the Japanese manufacturer agreed to help manufacture and run its power units despite Red Bull being leased the IP.

That was originally intended to be for this season only, with Red Bull then anticipated to take over the operation and run it from its own powertrains division.

But with Red Bull’s focus at Milton Keynes being very much on the 2026 engine project, which is likely to be with Porsche, a change of plans fuelled talks about rolling the Honda deal through to the end of 2025. This has now been formally agreed.

It means that the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), which runs the company's motorsport activities, will work with Red Bull through to the end of the current F1 engine rules cycle.

This is significant for Red Bull, because it means that Red Bull Powertrains will be officially classified as a new entrant from 2026 so can get concessions.

Honda is able to continue devoting resource to the F1 powerunit project because of the engine freeze that is in place, which means it does not need to undertake any expensive development.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said about the extended Honda partnership: “Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has been an incredibly successful one and we are pleased that this will continue until the end of the current era of the FIA’s power unit regulations in 2025.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Koji Watanabe, president of HRC, added: “We have agreed to continue supporting Red Bull Powertrains in Formula 1 through HRC, following Red Bull’s request to extend our current agreement, which HRC can meet within its existing resources.

“Once again, we aim to use our involvement in the pinnacle of motorsport for the development of technologies and of our workforce.”

The extension of Honda’s involvement also makes it likely that there will be bigger branding for the Japanese manufacturer on the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars from 2023. This season, the badging has been wholly HRC.

Speaking to Autosport last month about a more visible Honda presence, Watanabe said: “We need to decide for the next season, but personally I want to utilise more Honda....So the combination of Honda and HRC.”

shares
comments
Alpine: Piastri can’t leave us for McLaren F1 seat in wake of shock Alonso exit
Previous article

Alpine: Piastri can’t leave us for McLaren F1 seat in wake of shock Alonso exit
Next article

Logan Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP

Logan Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The five factors that helped Verstappen pull off surprise Hungary F1 win Hungarian GP
Formula 1

The five factors that helped Verstappen pull off surprise Hungary F1 win

Alpine only learned Alonso had joined Aston Martin F1 in press release Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alpine only learned Alonso had joined Aston Martin F1 in press release

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus
Formula 1

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen praises ‘insanely calm’ strategist Schmitz for role in Hungary F1 win Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen praises ‘insanely calm’ strategist Schmitz for role in Hungary F1 win

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Plus
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Latest news

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash

The FIA is set to finalise plans for stricter roll hoop tests for 2023 Formula 1 cars in a meeting with team technical directors on Wednesday.

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team

Alpine Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer has not ruled out a return to the Enstone team for Daniel Ricciardo, should it not be able to keep Oscar Piastri.

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023

Oscar Piastri has released a statement denying he has signed a deal to race for Alpine in Formula 1 next season just hours after the team stated otherwise.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
12m
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Plus

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last

Formula 1
19 h
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Plus

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But MARK GALLAGHER thinks this is highly unlikely

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.