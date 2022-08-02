Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Honda signs off Red Bull technical support deal through 2025 Next / The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Logan Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP

Logan Sargeant will make his Formula 1 FP1 debut for Williams at the United States Grand Prix in October.

Megan White
By:
Logan Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP

The FIA Formula 2 driver, who currently sits third in the standings with Carlin after feature race wins at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring, will take part in the Friday practice session at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on 21 October.

Sargeant joined the Williams Academy last October and got his first taste of F1 machinery when he featured in F1's post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Sargeant will take over Nicholas Latifi’s FW44 for the 60-minute session, fulfilling Williams’ second mandated rookie FP1 session for the year after Nyck de Vries drove for the team in Barcelona.

He will become the first American since Alexander Rossi in 2015 to take part in an F1 session.

PLUS: The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Sargeant said: “I’m super excited to be given this opportunity to drive my first Free Practice in Austin. To be given the chance at the US Grand Prix is something extremely special to me.

“A massive thank you to Williams for putting the trust and belief in me to do a good job. The goal for me will be to learn as much as possible in the new generation of cars.

“I’m looking forward to making the most of this experience and really enjoying it.”

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director, added: “Logan has demonstrated a great level of ability and maturity so far this season through his accomplishments both on and off the track.

“He’s delivered race winning performances in Formula 2 matched by his hard work during simulator sessions.

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

“It felt only right to reward these achievements with the opportunity for him to take part in a Free Practice session at Austin.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him get behind the wheel of the FW44 and seeing how his performance and feedback help the team’s preparations for the race in Austin.”

Read Also:

It was recently confirmed that fellow F2 driver Liam Lawson will make his FP1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix for AlphaTauri, while Juri Vips drove for Red Bull in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo is still in the process of finding a slot to run Academy driver Theo Pourchaire, with boss Fred Vasseur saying he doesn’t want Pourchaire to double up in F2 and F1 on the same weekend, preferring him to focus on one or the other.

shares
comments
Honda signs off Red Bull technical support deal through 2025
Previous article

Honda signs off Red Bull technical support deal through 2025
Next article

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision
Megan White More
Megan White
Hamilton "would have been in the run for win" at Hungarian GP without qualifying issue Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "would have been in the run for win" at Hungarian GP without qualifying issue

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory Hungaroring
FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

More
Logan Sargeant
Sargeant "lucky" to continue on F1 junior ladder amid money worries
FIA F2

Sargeant "lucky" to continue on F1 junior ladder amid money worries

Williams junior Sargeant joins Carlin for 2022 F2 season Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

Williams junior Sargeant joins Carlin for 2022 F2 season

Sargeant handed F1 test debut with Williams in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Sargeant handed F1 test debut with Williams in Abu Dhabi

Williams More
Williams
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

Williams helping Albon to be "more of a fighter" off-track in F1
Formula 1

Williams helping Albon to be "more of a fighter" off-track in F1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France French GP
Formula 1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

Latest news

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash

The FIA is set to finalise plans for stricter roll hoop tests for 2023 Formula 1 cars in a meeting with team technical directors on Wednesday.

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team

Alpine Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer has not ruled out a return to the Enstone team for Daniel Ricciardo, should it not be able to keep Oscar Piastri.

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023

Oscar Piastri has released a statement denying he has signed a deal to race for Alpine in Formula 1 next season just hours after the team stated otherwise.

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the new ownership group of NFL team, and three-time Super Bowl champions, the Denver Broncos.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Plus

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last

Formula 1
19 h
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Plus

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But MARK GALLAGHER thinks this is highly unlikely

Formula 1
23 h
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.