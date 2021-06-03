Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round Next / Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal

By:

Lewis Hamilton says young athletes need better support dealing with the media, as he discussed tennis player Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open and his early Formula 1 experiences.

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal

Osaka withdrew from the French Open after being fined by the tournament’s organisers for refusing to speak to the media following her first round win in the 2021 edition.

She had said ahead of the event starting that she would not “do any press” because she has “often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one”.

On Tuesday, Hamilton reposted Osaka’s statement announcing her French Open exit and stated, “mental health is not a joke, this is real and serious" and "let's all make sure Naomi knows she's not alone".

 

As the situation has put sports stars’ relationships with the media in the modern age into renewed focus, Hamilton was asked in the pre-event press conference for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix if he had subsequently considered how the media dynamic in F1 might be altered.

He replied: “I think it’s a really good question. I honestly haven’t put any thought to that because I’ve just come here to do my job.”

The Mercedes driver then explained how he had “learned the hard way” in dealing with the media after making his F1 debut aged 22 in 2007 and “made many a mistake and I still do today”.

He added: “It can be daunting still, standing behind a camera – it’s not the easiest. Particularly if you’re like an introvert and you do struggle to be under those sorts of pressures.

“Some people are less comfortable with it than others.

“I’ve learned over my time here how, or have been continuing and I’m trying to continue to learn of how I engage.

“But, when I was young, I was thrown into the pit and I wasn’t given any guidance or support.

“And what I do know is that when youngsters are coming in, they’re facing the same thing as I did.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“And I don’t necessarily know if that’s the best for them. I think we need to be supporting more and I think it shouldn’t be a case where you’re pressured.

“Like, there are scenarios where – for example, with Naomi’s scenario, she didn’t feel comfortable for her own personal health not to do something.

“And the backlash is ridiculous and people not taking into account that she’s a human being.

“She’s saying ‘I’m not well enough to do this right now’. I think that really needs to be looked into and how people react to that. And rather be supportive and uplifting to her.

“Because I think… I don’t want to say anymore.”

Earlier in the press conference, Hamilton was asked if had any specific advice to offer Osaka on overcoming difficult moments with the media and whether he considered it important for sports stars to consult sports psychologists.

“I don’t think I am the right person to say if it is the right thing to do – to seek help, necessarily,” Hamilton replied.

“I have never really been into sports psychology, but I definitely think it is an interesting topic.

“I wouldn’t say that I have advice for her, I think she is an incredible athlete and human being.

“Her activism has been so impactful and at such a young age, with so much weight on her shoulders, it is inevitable.

“That fact is when you are young you are thrown into the limelight and spotlight and it weighs heavily on you.

“The thing is most of us are probably not prepared.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

“I remember when I got to Formula 1 and the team had PR but I was never prepared for being thrown in front of the camera and I was never guided as to what to look out for or what would help to navigate through it.

“You just learn through mistakes and it is incredibly nerve-wracking especially when you have all good intentions and people take advantage of it.

“So, I think she is incredibly brave and I applaud her for her bravery as I think it is now [about] asking those in power and putting them in question and making them have to think about how they react.

“Because the way they reacted was not good – with the fine.

“And someone talking about their personal mental health and then being fined for it isn’t cool.

“They could have definitely handled it better and I hope they take a deep dive into it and find a better way to navigate it in the future.

“As athletes we are pushing ourselves and we are on the edge, and we are only human beings.”

shares
comments

Related video

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

Previous article

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

Next article

Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds

Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

4h
2
Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

5h
3
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

7h
4
Formula 1

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future

2d
5
MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

5h
Latest news
Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds
F1

Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds

27m
Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal
F1

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal

1h
FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round
F1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

2h
Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco
F1

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco

3h
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus
F1

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

4h
Latest videos
IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus
Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
4h
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.