Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion
Formula 1 News

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture

By:

Motorsport Images photographer Andrew Hone has won a gold medal in the World Sports Photography Awards for his picture of ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean escaping his Bahrain fireball crash.

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture

Hone’s image captures Grosjean’s figure approaching the barrier his Haas car had just pierced through before bursting into flames at the start of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, following contact with former AlphaTauri racer Daniil Kvyat.

In the picture, Grosjean is about to haul himself out of the flames and over the barrier and into the arms of F1 medical rescue co-ordinator, Dr Ian Roberts, while a Bahrain marshal tackles the blaze with a fire extinguisher having crossed the track to reach the scene.

Grosjean was able to escape without suffering any life-changing injuries, although he did pick up significant burns to his hands that meant he was unable to complete the final two races of an F1 stint that stretched back to 2012, after he had first raced in the category for seven races in 2009.

Hone, who is embedded with the Haas squad as its in-garage team photographer for this weekend’s Azerbaijan GP, scooped the award in the F1 category of the prestigious awards prize list.

He said of his win: “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured to win. The F1 season is a long and hard year and it’s great to have your work recognised.”

After the shocking incident at the start of the first of two 2020 F1 races to take place at the Bahrain circuit, Hone discussed how he came to capture the image, which featured on the front pages of major publications around the world.

“I shot the start of the race at Turn 2 and once the cars had passed, I turned around, heard a big bang and there was a massive fireball in the air,” he explained.

“[I] obviously ran straight towards it. Horrific scenes, but there's a lot of people relying on you to document what's happening. So, you've just got to get on with it.”

After his F1 stint ended, Grosjean switched to IndyCar and will race for the Dale Coyne Racing squad in all 12 road and street races on the championship’s 2021 schedule.

He took pole position and finished second at the recent Indianapolis road course round – only his third start in the category.

Everyone at Autosport would like to commend Andrew for his award win and acknowledge his fantastic efforts to capture the full extent of Grosjean’s crash and escape in what were very difficult circumstances for all involved.

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion

Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

8h
2
Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

9h
3
MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

9h
4
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

1d
5
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

10h
Latest news
Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture
F1

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture

1h
Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion
F1

Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion

3h
Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal
F1

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal

5h
FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round
F1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

5h
Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco
F1

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco

6h
Latest videos
LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
1h

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus
Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Romain Grosjean More
Romain Grosjean
Grosjean: Traffic "definitely" cost maiden IndyCar victory Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

Grosjean: Traffic "definitely" cost maiden IndyCar victory

Grosjean's Mercedes F1 test to proceed despite French GP date change
Formula 1

Grosjean's Mercedes F1 test to proceed despite French GP date change

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of F1 advice in good friendship
Formula 1

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of F1 advice in good friendship

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
7h
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Trending Today

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

Latest news

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer Andy Hone wins award for Grosjean fireball picture

Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Why Russell believes he's ready to be an F1 world champion

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Young athletes need support with media after Osaka French Open withdrawal

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.