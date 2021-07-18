Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP Next / Leclerc: "200%" not enough to beat Hamilton in F1 British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough space in F1 British GP clash

By:

Lewis Hamilton insists Max Verstappen did not leave him enough room during their controversial clash at Formula 1’s British Grand Prix.

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough space in F1 British GP clash

The world champion and his Red Bull rival were fighting for the lead on the opening lap of the Silverstone race, when Hamilton got a run on Verstappen down into Copse corner, and darted for the inside before pulling alongside the Dutchman.

But Verstappen stood his ground around the outside, and the pair clashed – with Hamilton’s left front tagging Verstappen’s right rear.

Verstappen was pitched into the barriers at high speed in a shunt that Red Bull estimated had a 51G impact and he was later taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Speaking after grabbing a victory in the race, despite being given a 10-second penalty for the Verstappen incident, Hamilton was adamant he had done nothing wrong.

"I've been giving my all this past week," reflected Hamilton. "I've been in the factory just giving absolutely everything.

"I've been trying to uncover performance for the car with the guys and I'm so proud of everyone for just continuing to work, even though we've had a bit of a deficit.

"Of course, I always try to be measured in how I approach things, particularly with battling with Max. You know he's very aggressive.

"And then today, I mean I was fully alongside him, and he didn't leave me space.

"But regardless of whether I agree with the penalty, I'll take it on the chin and I just kept working. I was like 'I'm not going to let anything get in the way'."

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is returned to the garage on a truck under a tarpaulin

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is returned to the garage on a truck under a tarpaulin

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton insists he did nothing wrong, Red Bull has been left furious about the crash, as it urged the FIA to take further action against Hamilton for the incident.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, said: "If a competitor massively touches our rear wheel with his front wheel, then that's no longer a racing accident in the fastest corner of the course. That is negligent to dangerous behaviour."

He went on to suggest that Hamilton should face the wrath of a more serious sanction, including a potential race ban.

"You can't do that with the normal sporting code,” added Marko. “I don't know what the maximum penalty would be, but such dangerous and reckless behaviour should be punished with a suspension or something."

shares
comments

Related video

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Previous article

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Next article

Leclerc: "200%" not enough to beat Hamilton in F1 British GP

Leclerc: "200%" not enough to beat Hamilton in F1 British GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race

21 h
2
Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint

21 h
3
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole

1 d
4
Formula 1

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive

21 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

23 h
Latest news
FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision
F1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision

14m
Leclerc: "200%" not enough to beat Hamilton in F1 British GP
F1

Leclerc: "200%" not enough to beat Hamilton in F1 British GP

20m
Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough space in F1 British GP clash
F1

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough space in F1 British GP clash

25m
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
F1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

42m
F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash
F1

F1 British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen crash

48m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision British GP
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision

Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 British GP crash

Horner slams Hamilton's "dirty driving" after Verstappen British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Horner slams Hamilton's "dirty driving" after Verstappen British GP crash

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint

Trending Today

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
5 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision

Leclerc: "200%" not enough to beat Hamilton in F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "200%" not enough to beat Hamilton in F1 British GP

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough space in F1 British GP clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough space in F1 British GP clash

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.