Formula 1 / British GP Results

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the tenth race of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season, despite a 10s penalty for colliding with title rival Max Verstappen in a crash that stopped the race and sent Verstappen to hospital.

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Red Bull’s Verstappen led from the start, just holding off Hamilton’s Mercedes – who attacked him hard. At Copse corner, they touched wheels with Verstappen sent spinning into the tyrewall that caused the race to be stopped.

During their clash Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc jumped to the front to restart on pole, and he led at the resumption from Hamilton – who was given a 10s penalty.

Hamilton’s penalty dropped him to fourth place after his pitstop but he charged back to the front, passing Leclerc at Copse for victory with three laps remaining.

2021 British Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 52 -   25
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 52 3.871 3.871 18
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas 52 11.125 7.254 15
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 52 28.573 17.448 12
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 52 42.624 14.051 10
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 52 43.454 0.830 8
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 52 1'12.093 28.639 6
8 Canada Lance Stroll 52 1'14.289 2.196 4
9 France Esteban Ocon 52 1'16.162 1.873 2
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 52 1'22.065 5.903 1
11 France Pierre Gasly 52 1'25.327 3.262  
12 United Kingdom George Russell 51 1 lap    
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 51 1 lap    
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi 51 1 lap    
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 51 1 lap    
16 Mexico Sergio Perez 51 1 lap    
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 51 1 lap    
18 Germany Mick Schumacher 51 1 lap    
  Germany Sebastian Vettel 40      
  Netherlands Max Verstappen 0      
How the British Grand Prix unfolded

From pole position, Verstappen just held on to his lead from pole after running side-by-side with a fast-starting Hamilton through Turn 1. Hamilton attacked like he did in the sprint race into Brooklands and again at Copse – where they touched wheels (Hamilton’s left-front to Verstappen’s right-rear) at 180mph and Verstappen was sent plunging backwards into the tyrewall.

Leclerc took advantage of their collision to grab the lead. Verstappen climbed out of the car unaided but was clearly winded before he was taken to the medical centre – and later to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the safety car came out and then the red flag was flown.

After a break of over 30 minutes to repair the tyrewall, they lined up for the standing restart in the order: Leclerc, Hamilton, Bottas and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Leclerc led Hamilton, the fast-starting Norris, Bottas and Ricciardo. Behind them, Sebastian Vettel spun his Aston Martin at Luffield while battling Fernando Alonso’s Alpine for sixth.

On Lap 5, Hamilton was notified of a 10-second penalty for causing the collision with Verstappen, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz passed Alonso for sixth at Brooklands.

Leclerc led comfortably until his engine began to cutout on Lap 15. That put Hamilton into his DRS range, but Ferrari managed to solve his mapping issues and he pulled clear again.

Norris stopped on Lap 22, but a lengthy 6s stop – due to a right-rear issue – cost him third place to Bottas. Hamilton pitted on Lap 28, serving his 10s penalty before switching to hard tyres, and rejoining behind Norris in fourth.

Sainz suffered a slow 12s pitstop due to a left-front problem, dropping him back behind Ricciardo. Leclerc pitted a tour later on Lap 30, rejoining with a 7s lead over Bottas, who was 5s clear of Norris and a charging Hamilton, who was 13s off the lead.

Hamilton passed Norris for third on Lap 31 and caught Bottas 10 laps later. Bottas followed team orders and gifted second to Hamilton at Stowe. At that point he was 8s behind Leclerc with 12 laps remaining but was consistently lapping a second per lap faster.

Hamilton got into DRS range of Leclerc with four laps remaining, and passed him at Copse with three laps to go when Leclerc understeered wide when he attacked. It was Hamilton's eighth victory in his home race, with Leclerc finishing second.

Bottas was a distant third, ahead of Norris, Ricciardo, Sainz and Alonso.

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 50 1'28.617     239.317
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 45 1'29.699 1.082 1.082 236.430
3 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 52 1'30.266 1.649 0.567 234.945
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 45 1'30.524 1.907 0.258 234.275
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 45 1'30.569 1.952 0.045 234.159
6 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 51 1'30.826 2.209 0.257 233.497
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 51 1'31.223 2.606 0.397 232.480
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 51 1'31.284 2.667 0.061 232.325
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 44 1'31.420 2.803 0.136 231.979
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 48 1'31.698 3.081 0.278 231.276
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 48 1'31.895 3.278 0.197 230.780
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 48 1'31.992 3.375 0.097 230.537
13 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 49 1'32.049 3.432 0.057 230.394
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 48 1'32.210 3.593 0.161 229.992
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 49 1'32.346 3.729 0.136 229.653
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 51 1'32.477 3.860 0.131 229.328
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 50 1'32.862 4.245 0.385 228.377
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 51 1'32.909 4.292 0.047 228.262
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 35 1'33.059 4.442 0.150 227.894
View full results
Charles Bradley
Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole British GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole British GP
Formula 1

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
5 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

