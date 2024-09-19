Hamilton points to "racial element" in FIA president's words over swearing
Seven-time world champion was asked about Mohammed Ben Sulayem's recent exclusive interview with Autosport, as he urged drivers to stop swearing over team radio messages, and said "we're not rappers"
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton has said there is a "racial element" to the choice of words used by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in his bid to clampdown swearing.
In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Ben Sulayem had explained how the FIA had asked Formula One Management to reduce the amount of foul language that is broadcast.
Ben Sulayem said: "We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
"We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."
Ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked by Autosport for his opinion on Ben Sulayem's comment with regard to "rappers" and indeed whether a crackdown on swearing was needed.
On the former point, Hamilton questioned the choice of language being used.
He said: "I don't like how he expressed it. Saying that rappers is very stereotypical and if you think about it, most rappers are black and that really kind of points it towards, when it says: 'We are not like them'. So I think those are the wrong choice of words. There is a racial element there."
However, the 39-year-old did agree with the idea of asking the drivers to reduce their use of expletives and suggested fines could work.
"When I was 22, I did not think of it as much and it was more about your emotions just firing and saying whatever comes to mind and forgetting however many people are listening and kids listening, and all those kinds of things,” he explained.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"So I agree in that sense. You know, you listen to some of the other drivers and they have not got it yet, so at some stage they probably will.
"I am sure if you put penalties for it, people will stop it and maybe that's...I don't know whether that's needed but I definitely think there is a bit too much of it [swearing]."
Meanwhile, Hamilton says there needs to be balance between punishment and freedom of expression.
He said: "It's good to have some emotion, we are not robots.
"For me, the way I control it, there is over 2,000 people working towards me having this position and being where I am.
"Obviously I've got a lot of followers of all ages, but it's not about me. And even though I'm having this experience on track, what I do and say affects all those people who are sacrificing time with their families and giving everything for me to have this privileged position and opportunity.
"I think it is just understanding that and putting the aggression somewhere else. That's what I try and do."
Hamilton was speaking after Max Verstappen had earlier sworn in a live TV press conference.
Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen had joked that now he has returned from his one-race ban he was free to "f*** s*** up", while Carlos Sainz said both "f***" and "s***" in his press briefings.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" steering wheel in Azerbaijan GP
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza
Latest news
Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month
Norris laps landmark LEGO® Technic McLaren P1™ around home of the British Grand Prix
Yamaha: Rivals' choice, 2027 MotoGP rules led to V4 engine development
Verstappen: Ricciardo can reflect on F1 career "anyone could dream of"
Autosport Plus
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments