Ricciardo plays down talk of losing RB drive after Singapore GP

Daniel Ricciardo has played down talk the Singapore Grand Prix will be his last Formula 1 race – but says he has been around too long to completely rule it out.

Red Bull and RB’s senior management are set to make a decision after this weekend’s race in Singapore about their 2025 driver line-up.

And with it looking almost certain that reserve driver Liam Lawson will get the nod to step up to RB as Yuki Tsunoda's team-mate, there has emerged a scenario where the squad elects to make the switch immediately rather than wait until the start of next season.

That would bring the curtain down on Ricciardo’s F1 career, after a season where he has enjoyed some good results but equally endured some frustrations.

Ricciardo said he was unaware of there being moves for RB to switch drivers in time for the United States Grand Prix, but equally drew short of completely ruling it out.

Speaking about the swirling speculation on his future, the Australian said: “My first expectation is about next year, so that's where I'm at the moment.

“Obviously, I can't give too many details, but in terms of contract, yeah, our dates pretty much come into this window now. So basically, I do expect a yes or a no for '25.

“Then, yeah, I'm aware of some talk and speculation about the rest of the season, but that [being replaced post-Singapore], for me, at the moment, I'm unaware of.

“So, the decision I expect is for next year. But obviously, crazy things have happened in this sport, so I'm also not going to stand here too boastful and confident that, 'oh yeah'. Like, I believe I will be, but let's see.”

The RB decision after this weekend revolves around elements in Lawson’s contract needing to be triggered to ensure he does not become a free agent.

Asked directly if there was anything in his own contract that meant Singapore would be his last race, Ricciardo said: “I don't think so. But I also don't want to stand here and be the lawyer.

“Look, I would say no. But also, we know how this sport works. You know, people have not seen through a season before, so it's nothing new in some ways.

“So, I don't want to also be like, 'oh, 100% I'll bet all my house on it'. I've been around too long.”

Potentially losing his drive to Lawson would almost certainly mean that Ricciardo will be out of F1 next season – with no other realistic options on the grid.

And, while that could open up opportunities to compete in other categories, he has made clear that a switch to race something else is not necessarily his preferred option.

Asked about other series, Ricciardo said: “IndyCar still scares me! Look, I’ve thought about it because I also thought about it a couple years ago when I knew that I wasn't going to start the '23 season.

“But I know I'm still a competitor. I know I still have a lot of fire in me, but maybe that itch is scratched doing something else. I don't know.

“We'll see. It's hard, like even talking about, just being in the sport and fighting for maybe a 10th place every now and then. It's maybe the same with doing another series.

“And no disrespect to other series, I'm a fan of, NASCAR and a lot of other forms of motorsport, but because I've been there and experienced the highest of highs, will I get true fulfilment doing something else and no guarantee I'll be awesome doing something else?

“Is that going to actually scratch the itch and give me what I want? I don't know. I'd probably say more no than yes, but these are things I'll think about if I'm not in this position.”