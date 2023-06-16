Subscribe
Previous / Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches Next / Haas expects to retain its current F1 drivers for 2024
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Hamilton: Mercedes has found its “North Star”

Lewis Hamilton says that Mercedes has found its “North Star” in terms of what direction the development of the W14 Formula 1 car it should take.

Adam Cooper
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

The team introduced a major upgrade package in Monaco, and while the full potential was not clear in the principality, the team had a strong weekend in Spain, with Hamilton and team-mate George Russell finishing second and third.

Asked if he had confidence that the momentum would continue in Canada this weekend Hamilton made it clear that he did.

“Yeah, definitely a lot, that we've been making progress,” he said. “And the car, [after the] last race, we’ve all been buzzing, I think, back at the factory.

“And the whole team has this new energy and kind of feels like we've got a North Star. We know where we're going; we know how to get there.

“Everyone's just churning away and working as hard as possible. So, excited to come here. We genuinely don't know whether this track suits our car, and the car’s characteristics, but the weather may change that, and we'll see.”

Asked if not winning for so long was becoming a heavy burden Hamilton insisted that it wasn’t, and suggested that recent progress was the equivalent of race wins.

“I don't feel any weight,” he said. “We've gone through a tough patch and we're kind of, like, on that up. For example, the last race and some of the races, it feels like we've had wins. It's just about perspective.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Of course, we've not been in first place but there have been many wins in the steps that we've taken. The last race, for us, as a team, to be on the podium with both drivers, that was a win for us. And so we're just focused.

“We know, as I was just saying earlier, that we have that North Star. We know where we need to go. We don't know everything about how to get there but we know that together we can get there if we just keep our heads down and focus on the science.

“The engineering team is fantastic within the organisation. We've got a great development team and I honestly think we've got the best development rate, as good if not better than any team in the sport, and so you’ve just got to keep chipping away.”

 

shares
comments

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

Haas expects to retain its current F1 drivers for 2024
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

Formula 1
Canadian GP

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet “Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties

Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Apple documentary will inspire kids like Senna BTS film

Hamilton: Apple documentary will inspire kids like Senna BTS film

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Apple documentary will inspire kids like Senna BTS film Hamilton: Apple documentary will inspire kids like Senna BTS film

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround  Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround 

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Mercedes drivers play down Canada F1 practice 1-2

Mercedes drivers play down Canada F1 practice 1-2

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes drivers play down Canada F1 practice 1-2 Mercedes drivers play down Canada F1 practice 1-2

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

INDY IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet “Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe