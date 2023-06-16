Haas expects to retain its current F1 drivers for 2024
Haas team principal Gunther Steiner says the American team has no plans to change its Formula 1 driving line-up of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for 2024.
Magnussen returned to the fold for the 2022 season after Nikita Mazepin left the team after the first pre-season test at Barcelona, and immediately impressed after a year away to collect the majority of Haas' points last year.
His then-team-mate Mick Schumacher was not retained for 2023 as Haas opted for the more experienced Hulkenberg to replace him, and the veteran German has so far proved to be an astute acquisition having scored six of the eight points amassed by the squad this term.
Asked if Haas was looking to make any changes for 2024, amid a driver market that has remained static thus far, Steiner stated that he was "pretty happy" with his current duo and hoped the team could make a decision in the near future.
He added that the team is also happy with the continuing technical partnership with Ferrari, and is looking to retain the status quo.
"Driver market-wise, I think we are in the moment we are pretty happy with what we have got," Steiner said.
"Obviously we want to get to announce our drivers as soon as possible so we don't have to hang around like last year, a long time, telling you guys it'll be next race and then it gets boring!
"On the Ferrari side, I think in the short to medium term there's no point to change. Just because you've got a year like this, it doesn't mean that you immediately have to jump to someone else."
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Imola trophies for Charity
Photo by: Formula 1
Steiner added that the experience of the drivers was helping the team in finding a direction to solving the issues with its 2023 car, which has shown great qualifying pace but has struggled to maintain strong grid positions in the race.
The South Tyrolean explained that the VF-23 car sustains a bigger drop-off in tyre life compared to its rivals' chargers, causing the drivers to lose grip – a problem that he hopes the team can solve in short order.
He added: "Yeah, I would say [the drivers' experience helps]. And Nico was very outspoken about the problem and what I like is that with the problem we speak about it openly.
"There is no trying to hide, it's very open. Everybody's like, 'Hey, let's try to find out what can we do to find out more what is happening'."
Hamilton: Mercedes has found its “North Star”
F1’s latest technical images from the Canadian GP pitlane
Steiner reprimanded for F1 stewards’ criticisms
Steiner reprimanded for F1 stewards’ criticisms Steiner reprimanded for F1 stewards’ criticisms
Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism
Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Latest news
IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet
“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet “Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet
Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car
Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.