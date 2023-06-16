Subscribe
Previous / Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres Next / Hamilton: Mercedes has found its “North Star”
Formula 1 Special feature

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

The HRT Formula 1 team offered very little during its brief three-year tenure in Formula 1. But it did allow Karun Chandhok and Bruno Senna to become grand prix drivers and continue a partnership that had begun two years before in GP2 and would later be reprised in Formula E

Kevin Turner
By:
Karun Chandhok leads team-mate Bruno Senna

Karun Chandhok has had a lot of team-mates in his eclectic career, but one name stands out when it comes to choosing his favourite. Bruno Senna immediately comes to mind for the Indian and not just because the duo ended up as colleagues in GP2, Formula 1 and Formula E.

“From the first GP2 test we did together at Jerez [in 2007], we just got on really well,” says the Sky F1 pundit, who raced alongside Ayrton Senna’s nephew at iSport in the 2008 GP2 Asia series as a prelude to contesting the regular season. “Of course, we wanted to beat each other, but we were very open.

“It was a really enjoyable year. We’d arrive at a race weekend and we’d start with two different programmes, compare data and it was all very open sharing information.

“It was funny because I was always very open about the fact that Alain Prost was my childhood hero and I became really good friends with all of Bruno’s family.”

Senna won that first contest in Asia, finishing fifth in the standings to Chandhok’s 13th. Both finished on the podium at Monaco and Hockenheim, as Senna finished runner-up in the regular season to Giorgio Pantano. But the next time they teamed up they faced much bigger challenges. Chandhok joined Senna at the troubled HRT operation which took over Adrian Campos's entry as they both stepped up to F1 in 2010, Chandhok directly from GP2 and Senna after a year in sportscars racing for ORECA.

PLUS: How HRT made it onto the F1 2010 grid

“We were in this rollercoaster of chaos together,” says Chandhok. “We were a very close unit, with his manager Chris Goodwin, my father and Bruno’s sister Bianca.

“So many days it felt like the five of us trying to push the team forward and trying to find where the whole project was going.”

Senna and Chandhok first raced together in GP2 for iSport in 2008

Senna and Chandhok first raced together in GP2 for iSport in 2008

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Perhaps surprisingly, given HRT’s lack of pace and results (14th was the best finish of 2010), Chandhok believes there was potential.

“When they had the fallout with Dallara that was really painful because when we went there to do the seat-fitting, we saw on the CAD drawings and in the wind tunnel they had 60 points of downforce they were going to bring to the car for Barcelona [round five],” says Chanhok, who was replaced after 10 races. “And that would have put us with the Toro Rossos, in the midfield.

“When you look at what Dallara did with Haas, that’s where they arrived. There was so much unfulfilled potential in that project because everyone fell out, it got political and it just got messy.”

Throughout it all, the working relationship between Chandhok and Senna remained strong. Having similar driving styles was also a bonus.

"I would feel confident taking Bruno’s set-up from free practice to qualifying if he found something that worked, and vice versa" Karun Chandhok

“We wanted similar things from the car,” says the 39-year-old. “That was useful when we went testing – generally, what worked for one worked for the other.

“I would feel confident taking Bruno’s set-up from free practice to qualifying if he found something that worked, and vice versa.”

Interestingly, Chandhok feels their relative strengths changed over time: “In GP2 he was generally a better qualifier than me, when we had races where we had to do tyre management I was generally pretty good.

Insight: Karun Chandhok picks his favourite car

“When we got to F1 it swapped around a little bit. He’d had a year out in sportscars and a couple of big shunts, so when he came back I think he’d lost a little bit of the edge from qualifying.

Read Also:

“I don’t think there was a clear trend, he was better than me at energy management in Formula E.”

Their final season together was also a tricky one. They raced for Mahindra in the inaugural season of Formula E, with Senna finishing 10th and Chandhok 17th.

Chandhok reckons his strengths relative to Senna evolved over time

Chandhok reckons his strengths relative to Senna evolved over time

Photo by: James Moy

shares
comments

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Hamilton: Mercedes has found its “North Star”
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours review

Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours review

General

Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours review Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours review

Top 10 Le Mans drivers

Top 10 Le Mans drivers

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Top 10 Le Mans drivers Top 10 Le Mans drivers

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
Historics

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

More
Bruno Senna
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones

How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones

FIA F2

How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones

How Hamilton’s qualifying record compares to Senna and Schumacher

How Hamilton’s qualifying record compares to Senna and Schumacher

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Hamilton’s qualifying record compares to Senna and Schumacher How Hamilton’s qualifying record compares to Senna and Schumacher

Latest news

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

INDY IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet “Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in wet FP3 session

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe