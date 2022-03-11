Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 2022 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz heads Verstappen on Day 2 Next / The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Hamilton: Mercedes battling to tame W13 F1 car in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is battling to tame its W13 Formula 1 car amid the heat and wind of Bahrain, as it endures wild oversteer moments and ongoing porpoising.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Neither Hamilton nor team-mate George Russell have appeared completely comfortable with their car during this week’s Bahrain test, with the Mercedes not looking at ease in the rapidly changing conditions at Sakhir.

Hamilton set the fourth-fastest time at the end of regular running on Friday, although his effort was subsequently beaten by Kevin Magnussen's Haas - which completed an extra hour on-track solo to compensate for freight delays that caused it to miss Thursday morning's session. 

Although Hamilton is not completely disheartened by the situation, he admits things have been far from ideal.

“Yeah, it's tough,” he said after the penultimate day of pre-season testing prior to next weekend's first grand prix in Bahrain.

“I mean, you can see on the on-board, tank-slappers left, right and centre.

“You're bouncing and bumping and it's not quite happy at the moment. But we're trying to tame her.”

Hamilton does not think that the upgrades Mercedes has brought to the Bahrain test are to blame for the struggles, as he instead suspects that the unique conditions of the Middle East are the trigger.

“It’s the wind, it is the bouncing that we have,” he said.

“We still have that this week, and if anything it's worse. So we're just working through lots of different scenarios, trying to figure out how to hold on to the downforce and not have it bouncing as it was in the last test.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think everyone's probably in a similar boat. Some have managed to utilise or get around it in a better way.

“But it's difficult out there. It's bumpy, it's slippery. It's sand in the morning. In the morning, it's way too hot. And in the afternoon, it's just dusty.”

Hamilton has faith, however, that Mercedes can work on the issues it is facing to be in good shape.

“It's just hurdles that we're coming across with this new kind of car that everyone's facing in 2022,” he said.

“I'm confident in the team here and back of the factory, that they will figure it out. But it's definitely not going to be a smooth run.”

Russell was only 13th fastest of the 15 drivers to run on Friday. But when asked about suggestions that Mercedes is sandbagging and disguising its true pace, Hamilton dismissed them.

“We would be really, really, really good if we were having all these oversteer moments and having this tacky driving, just to hide our cars [pace]," he replied.

“It's not the case. We definitely have things that we're trying to get through.

“I think, as I said, others are struggling less but who knows? Maybe when we get to next week, we'll have a better understanding.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Plus

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
55m
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Plus

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
10 h
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
22 h
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
