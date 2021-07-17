Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up Next / Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"
Formula 1 / British GP News

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint

By:

Lewis Hamilton says he will have “all guns blazing” as he tackles Formula 1’s first ever sprint qualifying race at Silverstone on Saturday.

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint

Hamilton was fastest in qualifying on Friday, but he won’t officially be credited with pole position, as that honour – and three world championship points – will go to the winner of the sprint.

Asked how he will tackle the 17-lap race, Hamilton made it clear that he will be going flat out.

“It's just all guns blazing,” he said. “I need to bring out the lion tomorrow and give it everything. It starts with the start so we'll be practising on that, we've got the long run practice in P2.

“I mean passing the Red Bull is not easy, so it really helps to be where we are. But we've got to get off the line, and we've still got so many things and obstacles up ahead of us. The sprint race is going to be an interesting one, I think I've got the car where I need it, so we'll see.”

Drivers have mixed views about how the sprint will pan out, and how much risk they will be willing to take. McLaren’s Lando Norris, who will start from sixth on the grid, suggested that a prudent approach will be appropriate.

"I mean, it is not a long race is it? So just pushing as much as possible, really," he said. "I don’t think it’ll be too chaotic, maybe for the first few laps, but then things will settle down and it will be quite straightforward.

“So it is not about taking risks, it is about choosing your battles wisely, because the points are still on Sunday and not just Saturday.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr, who qualified five places behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc in ninth, sees the sprint as a chance to regain some ground.

“I think we have a good opportunity to push,” said the Spaniard. “We need to have a look to see what we can do to recover some positions, because I felt like the car today could have been top six at least, so we will need to find a way through.”

Fernando Alonso suggested that he sees the sprint as the first part of a longer event.

“Tomorrow is the first stint of the race and then we stop for one night and then we continue the race on Sunday,” said the Alpine driver. “So it is going to be interesting to learn and to see what we can improve with this performance.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Previous article

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Next article

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

3 d
2
Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

1 h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

2 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

1 d
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

15 h
Latest news
Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"
F1

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

31m
Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint
F1

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint

50m
Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
F1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

1 h
Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone
F1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

2 h
Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
F1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

14 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone British GP
Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call British GP
Formula 1

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus
Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Trending Today

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.