Previous / Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint
Formula 1 / British GP News

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

Adam Cooper

George Russell reckons rivals “playing it safe” in Formula 1’s first sprint qualifying race at the 2021 British Grand Prix will give Williams the chance to score a high-profile result.

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

The 62-mile Saturday sprint race at Silverstone will set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, and follows Russell securing eighth place in Friday evening qualifying – his best against-the-clock result for Williams.

Russell said after the Austrian GP that he was “not too sure” that an extra race would suit Williams because “obviously we're normally a bit better on the quali performance than we are in the race”.

But after “putting everything on the table” to reach Q3 for the second successive event – this time in front of a delighted home crowd – Russell hopes that a similar aggressive strategy will pay off for his team in Saturday’s sprint race, with other drivers perhaps not fighting as hard in a bid to avoiding losing a high placing on the grid for the main race in an incident.

“We find ourselves in this position by putting everything on the table and we’ve got to do that again [in the sprint qualifying race],” Russell said, when asked by Autosport about his potential tactics for the first race.

George Russell, Williams, waves to fans from Parc Ferme after Qualifying

George Russell, Williams, waves to fans from Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“We’ve got to be aggressive and we’ve got to go on the front foot.

“Otherwise, we’re going to get eaten up by the faster cars around us.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I think a lot of guys are going to be playing it safe because they just want to be in a half-sensible position for [Sunday].

“Which, in itself, offers an opportunity for me.

“We’ve got to go for it and whatever happens, happens. We’re only there because that’s how we approach things.”

Russell also said that he felt “a sense of responsibility when you’ve got all the crowd here [at Silverstone” and that that contributed to his performance in Friday qualifying.

He added: “I’ve got my family here for the first time in two years, friends in the grandstands – expectations from the team and everybody.

“And I love it to be honest. I thrive off that pressure. I guess I want more of it to be honest!”

Russell’s Friday qualifying ended with a sole run in Q3, which he explained was because Williams “just wanted to get a time on the board compared to the guys on the used tyres that we knew we would be ahead [of] if a red flag [came]”, even though his meant he was running solo on the track and minus a tow.

“I did my lap with no semi-slipstream, which was non-preferred to be honest,” he continued.

“I probably lost a tenth and half compared to my Q2 lap – just in the straights. And a tenth and a half would’ve put us P4 [Russell’s 1m26.971s in Q3 was 0.143s slower than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fourth].

“Lando [Norris] said that was the reason why he went slower on his second run as well.

“But, we weren’t expecting to find ourselves in that position. It’s a constant learning game.

“But, ultimately, we did a fantastic job to get there and it’s about [Saturday] now.”

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

