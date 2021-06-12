Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton says he does not understand why F1 is letting cars get continually heavier while also trying to improve sustainability.

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

F1’s new generation of cars in 2022 are set to be the heaviest ever, with the minimum car weight currently set at a whopping 790kg.

The move to heavier turbo hybrid powerunits from 2014, allied to improved safety structures and the arrival of the Halo, have contributed to a big hike over the years.

From around 640kg at the end of the V8 era, the cars went past 700kg in 2016 and are now nudging 750kg.

The extra bulk that is carried around has contributed to cars being less nimble, and is believed to be a contributing factor in why venues like Monaco no longer appear particular well suited to F1 machinery.

For seven-time world champion Hamilton, the extra weight also seems to go against a push by the wider world for cars to get lighter in a bid to use less energy.

PLUS: The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

“I don’t understand why we’re going heavier,” he said. “I don’t understand particularly why we go heavier when there’s all this talk about being more sustainable – just as the sport is going in that direction.

“By going heavier and heavier and heavier, you’re using more and more energy. So that feels that’s not necessarily in the right direction or in the thought process.”

As well as cars being heavier, they are also much bigger in dimension compared to previous years.

Hamilton says the whole feel of the cars has changed hugely since he started in F1 in 2007.

“The lighter cars were more nimble, were nowhere near as big, naturally, and so racing, manoeuvring the car, was better,” he said.

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari F2007 leads Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4/22

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari F2007 leads Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4/22

Photo by: Sutton Images

“On the tracks we’re going to, they’re getting wider. In Baku it’s quite wide in places and of course it’s narrow in other places.

“Monaco was always relatively impossible to pass, but now the cars are so big that it’s too big for the track. And, as I said, as we get heavier and heavier, that’s more energy we’ve got to dissipate – bigger brakes, more brake dust, more fuel to get you to the locations.

“I don’t fully understand it.”

Alfa Romeo veteran Kimi Raikkonen says the change in car weight since he started in F1 in 2001 has never been a shock, as it has happened gradually.

However, the 2007 world champion says that it is only when looking back in the history books that the scale of the change hits home.

“It’s a lot  when you see the old cars next to this year’s cars or even the last year’s cars,” he explained.

“Some years it’s, ‘How small they look!’ So, obviously we are not here to design.

“I think if we still did race the mid-2000s or whatever year you want to pick cars, it wouldn’t make any difference to racing. It just wastes an awful lot of money on the way to get to here and nothing else has changed.”

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Previous article

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

13h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

20min
3
National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

19h
4
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours: Cause of Loic Duval's crash still unknown

Jun 12, 2014
5
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

21h
Latest news
Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
F1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

20m
Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
F1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

18h
Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
F1

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

19h
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
F1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

21h
Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff
F1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

22h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team
Extreme E

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Positives can still be taken from Baku F1 pain Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Positives can still be taken from Baku F1 pain

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean? Plus
Formula 1

How long can F1 2021's brewing title battle stay clean?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
21h
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku Plus

The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus
National National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Le Mans 24 Hours: Cause of Loic Duval's crash still unknown
WEC WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours: Cause of Loic Duval's crash still unknown

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013
IMSA IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Latest news

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.