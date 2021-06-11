Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
Formula 1 News

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

By:

Red Bull says that Sergio Perez is doing better than the Formula 1 team expected him to do, but it is in no rush to sort out a fresh contract with him.

The Mexican was signed by the Milton Keynes-based team as replacement for Alex Albon this year, with the outfit believing it needed a stronger line-up to bolster its world championship chances.

Although Perez had some difficulty early on in adapting to the characteristics of the Red Bull car, especially in qualifying, he has made great progress and took victory in last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

PLUS: Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has nothing but praise for the rate of Perez's development, as he labelled his race pace in Baku as particularly impressive.

"We knew he was good around here but we didn't know he was that good," explained Horner.

"He was quick all weekend, and he's been bang on the pace. The only one lap where he made a mistake was Q3 run one.

"His race pace was phenomenal. Had he not been long at the first stop, he would have been right on top of Max for the overcut at that point as well, such was his pace in clean air.

"So phenomenal for him. The way he was defending Lewis [Hamilton] and controlling, that was a class act.

"To see him get that victory, it will be great for his confidence. It puts him up to third in the drivers' championship now. So I think he's ahead of expectation."

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Perez's encouraging form has given Red Bull its strongest driver line-up since Verstappen raced alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

But, although the victory leaves Red Bull not needing to look beyond Perez for 2022 contenders, Horner said he is happy to wait before thinking about a possible contract extension.

"I'm really happy with the job that Checo is doing," he said. "We are only on race six out of 23. We've got plenty of time. He's enjoying being in the team. He's doing a great job and he just needs to keep doing what he is doing."

Horner did accept, however, that having Perez right up there in the mix for wins was a huge benefit for Red Bull.

"It's great to have both cars up there obviously, and I think that it's an added string to our bow on a day when you lose your lead car," he said.

"Checo is right there and, to deliver the win, that's exactly what we've been looking for. So I'm delighted for him, and pleased for the team for the amount of effort that's been going on behind the scenes."

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team
Extreme E

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff
Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat
Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat

Perez: No reason Baku F1 form can’t carry over to other tracks
Formula 1

Perez: No reason Baku F1 form can’t carry over to other tracks

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Red Bull mustn’t throw away title chance like BMW
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull mustn’t throw away title chance like BMW

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to "normal tracks" Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to "normal tracks"

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
4h
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku Plus

The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

