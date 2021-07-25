Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula 1 News

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Haas plans to resolve Mick Schumacher’s in-car position issue in time for the next Formula 1 race in Hungary after driving at a crooked angle so far this season.

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary

F1 rookie Schumacher revealed last month that he had been sitting in a crooked position since making his debut at the start of the year with Haas.

But it was not due to a problem with the seat, but because of Schumacher’s own body shape that has seen him face a similar scenario throughout his junior career.

Schumacher sought advice from four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel about the seat offset, while Haas only learned of the issue through his mother, Corinna, at Paul Ricard.

Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner revealed at Silverstone last week that plans are in place to get a new seat made up in time for the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend in a bid to fix things.

“We hope it is not crooked, the next one,” Steiner said.

"I actually spoke with Mick when we were in the factory on Tuesday, and we had a little laugh about it, because it came out so big, this crooked seat [story].

“For sure it will be ready for Hungary. If we make it on Monday, it will be ready for Hungary. But if it is crooked or not, I don't know yet.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The plan is to have a straight seat in Hungary.”

In order to make this happen, Schumacher said that the seat will have to be offset in order to make up for his own natural position.

“The seat is symmetrical, I'm not - and it took me only, well, long enough to find that out,” Schumacher said.

“But again, I think that fact is what we have to do is now we'll have to do a crooked seat, so that I am central in the car.”

Read Also:

Schumacher said in Austria last month that the seat offset was “small” and a “secondary concern” for the Haas team during his debut F1 season.

The German driver has outqualified team-mate Nikita Mazepin at all but one grand prix so far this year, and beaten him on-track in seven of the nine races they have both finished.

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

23 h
2
Formula E

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

12 h
3
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

21 h
4
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

2 d
5
MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

23 h
Latest news
Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary
F1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary

3m
Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
FE

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

12 h
Masi: F1 should be "proud" of way first sprint weekend worked
F1

Masi: F1 should be "proud" of way first sprint weekend worked

18 h
Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
F1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

21 h
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus
F1

The signs that point to F1's rude health

21 h
Latest videos
Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Mick Schumacher More
Mick Schumacher
New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn
Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

How to become a Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

The sceptical mindset behind Haas's change of course Plus
Formula 1

The sceptical mindset behind Haas's change of course

Trending Today

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula E Formula E

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The signs that point to F1's rude health

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus
WEC WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
21 h
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Latest news

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula E Formula E

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

Masi: F1 should be "proud" of way first sprint weekend worked
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: F1 should be "proud" of way first sprint weekend worked

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.