F1’s latest technical images from the Canadian GP pitlane

A look at the Ferrari SF-23’s rear end, including the rear suspension and driveshaft fairings, the single pillar rear wing mount, and the double mouse house in the diffuser’s sidewall. Also note the upper beam wing element which straddles the width of the rear wing assembly and sits atop the crash structure, rather than being mounted to the side of it as many other teams opt to do.

Alpine’s front wing upper flap with a notch in the trailing edge may make a return for the Canadian Grand Prix, as the team has numerous options at its disposal to test during free practice.

Another look at the front wing most recently introduced by Aston Martin, which features a revised flap design, with a shorter chord length but wider distribution across the span, whilst the endplate junction is also set up to produce more outwash too.

A closer look at the flap and endplate juncture on the AMR23’s front wing, whereby the last three flaps are now turned outward to help improve the wing’s outwash capabilities.

A Red Bull mechanic installs a Kiel probe rake on the side of the RB19’s airbox which will collect data during FP1.

A great view of the floor’s leading edge on the RB19, which not only shows off its contours but also the various geometrical nuances of the strakes too.

The DRS flap open on the RB19 with the circular probe being used to check compliance.

An alternative angle compared to the one we are used to seeing of the RB19’s floor edge shows how the C-shaped forward section of the edge wing sits above the similarly shaped floor cutout. Also note the small, perforated Gurney above the section just ahead of this.

Ferrari with its single pillar, spoon-shaped rear wing arrangement, with the upper tip section of the endplate sawn-off too.

This shot of the Mercedes W14 chassis without the nose in place shows the original inboard anchor points for the upper wishbone arms, which are now mounted on top of the chassis.

A straight-on view of the Mercedes W14’s front brake assembly shows how teams displace the end fence away from the drum in order to aid both aerodynamically and capture cool air between it and the tyre’s sidewall for the main inlet.

The spoon-shaped rear wing being employed by Mercedes is set up without a Gurney, but one could be added to the upper flap’s trailing edge if more balance is sought. Also note the more conventional endplate cutout has been deployed.

A closer look at the Alpine front wing with the upper flap notch.

Meanwhile, this is how it looks from behind the wing, with a section of metal inserted into the flap’s trailing edge to help maintain rigidity.

For comparison, here’s the A523’s regular upper flap arrangement, without the notch in the trailing edge.

A close up of the internal disc fairing on the Alfa Romeo C43 which is used to help manage the airflow’s passage and heat transfer.

Alpine has two different rear wing specifications installed on its cars ready for Free Practice, as it assesses the load required for the circuit. Notably this variant has the curtailed upper tip section, which requires a more robust bracket to connect it to the mainplane section of the endplate.

The other rear wing being tested by Alpine has a much narrower spoon section in the centre of the mainplane and you’ll note the curvature of the upper flap and tip section.

Aston Martin has a significant update package in Canada, including new sidepod bodywork and a new floor. The rear wing installed on the AMR23 features a trailing edge trim on the upper flap, which is a solution we’ve seen it employ already this season.

A close up of the Alfa Romeo C43’s rear brake duct without the outer drum in place shows both the pipework used to deliver cool air to the caliper and the fairing that surrounds the disc.

This angle of the SF-23’s front wing shows the concerted effort being made to recreate the outwash that this current set of regulations was trying to reduce. Also note the Gurney flap added to the inboard trailing edge of the upper flap.

A rare glimpse at the underside of the front wing, which has been simplified under these new regulations, with teams unable to use the likes of guide strakes to manoeuvre the airflow’s passage. In Mercedes’ case though it has detached the three rearward flaps in the endplate junction, with just thin straps left to connect the sections.