Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’
Formula 1 News

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Formula 1's fastest pit stops are set to be slowed down on safety grounds from the Hungarian Grand Prix, after a clampdown from the FIA.

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Citing safety concerns, motor racing’s governing body has addressed complaints that the stops of some outfits are faster than can be achieved by following the current rules to the letter.

The suggestion is that some stop procedures may involve a higher degree of automation than is expected, and this has allowed teams to achieve record-breaking times.

F1’s technical regulations contain a reference to pit stops which states that sensors must act passively.

Article 12.8.4 is clear that: “Devices which are used to fit or remove wheel fasteners may only be powered by compressed air or nitrogen. Any sensor systems may only act passively.”

It is understood that the latter segment of this rule is what the FIA wants to ensure is being followed.

Although it is not thought that the FIA move is aimed at a specific outfit, the aim is clear that any reliance on automatic procedures opens the door for potential danger at the stops.

Therefore, in a note sent to all F1 teams ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, it said that, from the Budapest race in August, teams pit stop procedures must have a tolerance built in that allows for human reaction times in signalling.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 pit stop

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 pit stop

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The figures are 0.15 seconds from wheelnuts being observed to be tight to the jack man being told to drop the car, and 0.2 seconds from the jacks going down to the driver receiving the go signal.

F1 is no stranger to ensuring that human reaction times are taken into account – with such a tolerance being put into driver responses at the starting lights to judge when a driver has jumped the gun. If a driver starts too soon to have reacted after the lights have gone out, that can still be a false start.

The FIA does not disclose what the exact tolerance is for the start, though, for fear that if it was made public then teams and drivers would try to exploit the number to boost their getaways.

The new technical directive notes: "For safety reasons we would furthermore expect the minimum time offset between the initiation of the jack release procedure and the OK signal to the driver given by the green light to be at least 0.2 seconds."

The wording for the 0.15s wheelnuts on to jack man signal gap is similar.

Teams have been given three races to prepare for the new requirements as they may need to change their procedures and it could cause trouble to force them to do so without enough time for preparation.

Fastest pitstops of 2021 so far

Pos. Team Driver Event Time (sec)
1 Red Bull Verstappen BAH 1.93
2 Red Bull Verstappen AZE 1.98
3 Red Bull Verstappen POR 1.98
4 Red Bull Perez BAH 2.00
5 Red Bull Verstappen MCO 2.02
6 Red Bull Perez FRA 2.04
7 Aston Martin Stroll POR 2.08
8 Williams Russell AZE 2.13
9 Alfa Romeo Raikkonen AZE 2.13
10 Aston Martin Stroll ESP 2.16
shares
comments

Related video

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’

Previous article

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

13 min
2
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

6 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

4 h
4
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

8 h
5
Formula 1

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’

2 h
Latest news
FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
F1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

13m
Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’
F1

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’

2 h
Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway
F1

Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway

3 h
Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'
F1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

4 h
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus
F1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

4 h
Latest videos
How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track Styrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track

Prost: Alonso back to his best after F1 absence
Formula 1

Prost: Alonso back to his best after F1 absence

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
4 h
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Latest news

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’

Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Talks with Mercedes over new F1 contract are underway

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.