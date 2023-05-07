Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin senses “opportunity” for Miami F1 win despite Alonso scepticism Next / Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon incident

The FIA has outlined some of the new procedures intended to avoid the dangerous situation that confronted Esteban Ocon when he pitted on the final lap of Formula 1's Azerbaijan GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

The Frenchman made a last-minute stop after running hard tyres for most of the race in an attempt to gain from the handy timing from a safety car that never materialised for him.

When he finally came into the pits at the end of the penultimate lap, he found a group of people in the pit entry as the procedure for setting up parc ferme had started, as the FIA officials involved didn't realise that Ocon had yet to pit.

After the race, the Baku stewards met with the officials concerned and both parties agreed that changes should be made for Miami and beyond.

The stewards noted: "We walked through the relevant procedures and protocol with the FIA representatives in detail and required them to take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with the relevant stakeholders (including FOM, the teams and the FIA) to ensure that this situation does not occur again.

"The FIA representatives expressed their regret at what happened and assured us that they would do so in time for the next event."

Some elements of the new procedures that relate directly to the teams were revealed in the post-race procedure document that is issued at every event.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, leaves the pits

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, leaves the pits

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It expressly tells teams that both their VIP guests and mechanics heading to parc ferme to greet arriving cars must stay clear of the pitlane until the last car has crossed the start/finish line and it is clear that there will be no more pit stops.

The FIA noted: "Team mechanics are not permitted to move from their garages to the parc ferme with cooling fans in anticipation of their cars stopping at the end of the race until after the last car has taken the chequered flag.

"Any other personnel or VIPs are not permitted to enter the pit lane until after the last car has taken the chequered flag.

"Any infringement will result in the removal of passes from the team(s) in question from subsequent events, and potential reporting of the infringing team(s) to the stewards."

shares
comments

Aston Martin senses “opportunity” for Miami F1 win despite Alonso scepticism

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts

F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

Formula 1
Miami GP

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe