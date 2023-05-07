Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
Kevin Magnussen admits he "got a bit lucky" after a red flag late in Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying guaranteed fourth on the grid for the Haas driver.
Mistakes by other drivers, notably Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, left Magnussen in a surprise fourth place after the first runs in the last segment of qualifying.
A crash for Leclerc brought out the red flag and ensured that nobody could improve their times on their second runs and demote Magnussen.
He then survived an impeding investigation after an incident with Lewis Hamilton early in Q1, securing the position for his US-owned team.
"It feels good," said the Dane. "It's an important race for us. Home race for the team, all our big sponsors are here this weekend.
"And this is a race we hope goes well, it's one of those. I got a bit lucky. But I don't feel bad about it."
Magnussen, who survived a spin and brush with the wall in FP2 without damage, said that the car – which is running a floor upgrade – had been good from the start of track action.
"I think this weekend we've just been strong consistently," he noted. "And not only in terms of putting in lap times, and if you look at the results from each session, it's so good.
"But just the feeling was there from the very beginning. We put the car on track and it worked. We haven't really touched it.
"And I think that's been really good. And then we brought an upgrade that worked, so yeah, happy with P4 tomorrow, and hopefully we can finish it off and score some points."
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Regarding the incident with Hamilton, he added: "Me and Lewis were both on a slow lap. I was starting another lap. He was pitting. So I don't quite understand what happened.
"I think he was a little bit under pressure time-wise to get in to start this second run. So he was rushing in, and I was starting a new lap.
Magnussen's team-mate Nico Hulkenberg found himself stuck in 12th place after hitting traffic on his out-lap in Q2.
"There was much more in the car," said the German when asked about the session by Autosport.
"I'm really, really frustrated and upset. My time in Q2 was on a new set from the first lap.
"We need to review what happened on the out lap, and how we got into that mess and situation with Fernando [Alonso] and Esteban [Ocon]. I ended up losing our big time for that, I kind of had to kind of stop the car in the final corner to get a gap to them.
"As soon as you go slow here there's something with this tarmac when you go slow the tyre picks up a lot of shit and dust, and then opening the lap I just found myself with not having the grip that I needed.
"I was a second down in the first sector and aborted the lap. Much more in it, Q3 should have been very straightforward, hence it is very frustrating."
Related video
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon incident
Gasly: Miami bounce back "important" for Alpine F1 team after Baku misery
Steiner: Hulkenberg’s F1 experience already paying off for Haas
Steiner: Hulkenberg’s F1 experience already paying off for Haas Steiner: Hulkenberg’s F1 experience already paying off for Haas
Magnussen: 2023 a "new era" for Haas F1 thanks to fresh investment
Magnussen: 2023 a "new era" for Haas F1 thanks to fresh investment Magnussen: 2023 a "new era" for Haas F1 thanks to fresh investment
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat
F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues amid dull race concerns - Steiner
F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues amid dull race concerns - Steiner F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues amid dull race concerns - Steiner
Hulkenberg to start Azerbaijan GP from pitlane after set-up change
Hulkenberg to start Azerbaijan GP from pitlane after set-up change Hulkenberg to start Azerbaijan GP from pitlane after set-up change
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium
Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.