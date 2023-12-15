FIA opens up on "unsustainable" financial deficit it has been fighting to cut
The FIA has revealed the extent of the “unsustainable” financial hole it has been battling to fill, as it played down former president Jean Todt’s claims its plight was exaggerated.
Todt spoke to L’Equipe this week and took aim at comments from current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has repeatedly said he inherited a tricky financial deficit when he took over in 2021.
Speaking to the French newspaper about those remarks, Todt said: “Each year, the accounts have been largely profitable, except the last two years, marked by the COVID crisis, which could have finished the federation if we had not succeeded in quickly building the conditions which allowed F1 to be the first international competition to be organised despite lockdowns.”
But the FIA insists that things have not been blown out of proportion, as it has now opened up about how the state of the finances when Ben Sulayem’s administration arrived were “unsatisfactory and unsustainable.”
According to the FIA’s audited accounts, the governing body’s operating loss amounted to €12.8 million in 2019, €22.1m in 2020 and €24m in 2021.
After Ben Sulayem took over, the FIA had reduced its operating loss to €7.7m in 2022, with a forecasted loss of €3m this year.
It is hoped that the deficit can be further reduced in 2024, before it targets a balanced operating result in 2025.
A spokesman for the FIA has explained how serious the situation was when the new administration took over.
Photo by: Erik Junius
FIA name board
“As the FIA president outlined during the annual general assemblies week in Baku, the FIA has been transparent in revealing that soon after the new presidential team took office, the financial state that was discovered was unsatisfactory and unsustainable,” said the spokesman.
“The federation was incurring significant losses.
“The senior leadership’s mission is to sustain the FIA, and while we are not for profit, we do need to at least have balanced books and ideally create a surplus to strengthen equity for unforeseen events and to invest in research and development in the areas of safety, technology, and regulation across sport and mobility and to meet our primary purpose of supporting our member clubs.
“We will be releasing figures for 2021-22 in the coming weeks and 2023 figures in mid-June 2024 for the extraordinary general assembly.”
Ben Sulayem has not been afraid to declare that the state of the FIA’s finances were unexpected when he arrived in December 2021.
“There was a financial issue that we didn’t know about,” he said a few months after taking over.
“We had a deficit, even before the pandemic, but I’m pleased to have cleared that.”
Latest news
Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success
Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success
Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance
Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance
The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023
The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023 The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023
The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023
The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023 The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023
The 10 critical moments that defined the 2023 F1 season
The 10 critical moments that defined the 2023 F1 season The 10 critical moments that defined the 2023 F1 season
When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste
When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste
Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions
Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.