New AlphaTauri name still under wraps as FIA publishes 2024 F1 entry list
The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has kept its new name under wraps by appearing on the initial 2024 FIA entry list still in its current guise.
Usually the publication of the list is the first official chance to see any new names, but sometimes teams agree with the FIA to wait due to the requirements of sponsors.
For the first time there are no driver number changes between seasons, so the entry list contains few novelties, other than the new name for the former Alfa Romeo team and a change of title sponsor at Aston Martin.
After four seasons as AlphaTauri, the Faenza team is moving on from its current name – with Racing Bulls widely tipped as the new choice – but it is not planning any further announcement until next year.
However speaking to Autosport last month, CEO Peter Bayer gave some insight into its plans.
“The identity will be generic,” he said. “The identity is what Toro Rosso would have been, and it’s moving closer to the Red Bull family again. But then it will appear with the naming rights partners.
“We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand.
“The name of the team, the identity, has been decided by the shareholders. And I need to carry it with me without being able to share, which is very difficult!”
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
Bayer also confirmed that the team will have new American sponsors from next year.
“We're on a good trajectory,” he said. “And because we have such good traction in the US at the moment, we found these two companies who like each other.
“We had a very, very good meeting with these two big new partners. And they understood each other really well. They sort of mingled immediately.
“We talked about when do we announce it? What do we do? And we said look, this is what usually happens, and we have the FIA entry form and we have the livery presentation. And then they had ideas.
“They started brainstorming so much that I got scared, actually! They have a couple of very big ideas. They're thinking big, bigger than we would probably have dared to think.”
In other team name changes the former Alfa Romeo outfit will run as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber this year, with the Italian manufacturer no longer involved for the two interim seasons prior to the official arrival of Audi in 2026. The chassis will be known as a KICK Sauber.
Meanwhile Cognizant is no longer the title sponsor of the Aston Martin team, with that honour now going exclusively to Aramco.
The Silverstone team announced on Thursday that it had extended its deal with the Saudi Arabian energy giant until 2028.
2024 F1 entry list
|
Car Number
|
Driver Name
|
Company Name
|
Team Name
|
Chassis Name
|
Engine Make
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull Racing Limited
|
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|
Red Bull Racing
|
Honda RBPT
|
11
|
Sergio Perez Mendoza
|
Red Bull Racing Limited
|
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|
Red Bull Racing
|
Honda RBPT
|
63
|
George Russell
|
Mercedes Grand Prix Ltd
|
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes Grand Prix Ltd
|
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
16
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari Spa
|
Scuderia Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
55
|
Carlos Sainz
|
Ferrari Spa
|
Scuderia Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
81
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren Racing Ltd
|
McLaren Formula 1 Team
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
4
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren Racing Ltd
|
McLaren Formula 1 Team
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
18
|
Lance Stroll
|
AMR GP Limited
|
Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team
|
Aston Martin Aramco
|
Mercedes
|
14
|
Fernando Alonso Diaz
|
AMR GP Limited
|
Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team
|
Aston Martin Aramco
|
Mercedes
|
31
|
Esteban Ocon
|
Alpine Racing Limited
|
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
10
|
Pierre Gasly
|
Alpine Racing Limited
|
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
23
|
Alexander Albon
|
Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited
|
Williams Racing
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
2
|
Logan Sargeant
|
Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited
|
Williams Racing
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
Scuderia AlphaTauri S.p.A
|
Scuderia AlphaTauri RB
|
RB
|
Honda RBPT
|
22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
Scuderia AlphaTauri S.p.A
|
Scuderia AlphaTauri RB
|
RB
|
Honda RBPT
|
77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
Sauber Motorsport AG
|
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|
Kick Sauber
|
Ferrari
|
24
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
Sauber Motorsport AG
|
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|
Kick Sauber
|
Ferrari
|
20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
Haas Formula LLC
|
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
27
|
Nicolas Hulkenberg
|
Haas Formula LLC
|
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
