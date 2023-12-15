Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in total darkness

Red Bull's Formula 1 team has bookended 2023 by completing the first ever pitstop in total darkness, clocking in at 2.84s in its Milton Keynes factory.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated

The world championship winning team, which is known for its quirky PR activities, trained its pit crew to pull off the so-called "pitch black pitstop" as a celebration for winning the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award for six consecutive years.

The trophy is handed out to the team that pulls off the fastest pitstops on average across the F1 season, with Red Bull beating Ferrari and McLaren in the standings this year.

After three practices using blindfolds the 22 pit crew members were then "fully plunged into darkness" in a dark factory, with their helmet visors also blacked out.

Following 10 attempts they sharpened their time from a first attempt of 8.84s down to 2.84s, which is faster than some teams achieve over a race weekend.

While the tyre change crew operated blind, its front and rear jack operators and the driver wore night vision devices provided by the military.

Red Bull Racing pitch black pit stop

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing pitch black pit stop

“The sense of sight, being able to see the car, your team-mates and what you are doing are intrinsic to a successful pitstop, so having that taken away presented some serious hurdles," said Red Bull's sporting manager Jonathan Wheatley.

"However, what soon became clear is how fluid the team is in its approach, communication, ability and cohesive spirit; that the task at hand was almost second nature. I was really proud of their performance.

Read Also:

"The time of 2.84 seconds is a strong stop even in broad daylight. I’m certainly not saying that I would like to turn the lights out in a race, but being able to pull this off so succinctly, in the pitch black, shows what a well-oiled machine the crew is and testament to the fact we have won six consecutive DHL Fastest Pit Stop Awards. Beautiful work.”

Red Bull has also held the world record for fastest F1 pitstop during a grand prix, until its time of 1.82s was beaten by Lando Norris' pit crew at McLaren during this year's Qatar Grand Prix, bringing it down to 1.80s.

In 2023 Red Bull won all but one grand prix with its dominant RB19 as Max Verstappen walked to his third straight world championship with a record 19 race wins.

shares
comments
Previous article FIA opens up on "unsustainable" financial deficit it has been fighting to cut
Next article The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Why Ferrari hit a ceiling with its 2023 F1 car development

Why Ferrari hit a ceiling with its 2023 F1 car development

Formula 1

Why Ferrari hit a ceiling with its 2023 F1 car development Why Ferrari hit a ceiling with its 2023 F1 car development

Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

Formula 1

Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024 Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success

Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success

IMSA IMSA
Daytona December testing

Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023 The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023 The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

The 10 critical moments that defined the 2023 F1 season

The 10 critical moments that defined the 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The 10 critical moments that defined the 2023 F1 season The 10 critical moments that defined the 2023 F1 season

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe