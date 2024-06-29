All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

FIA investigates Tsunoda's F1 outburst over potential ableist slur

Yuki Tsunoda outburst during Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying is under investigation by the FIA

Alex Kalinauckas Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

RB Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda is being investigated over team radio comments he made in 2024 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying, which appeared to include an ableist slur.
At the end of Q1 in Austria on Saturday Tsunoda appeared to say over his team radio, “these guys are f***ing retarded” after being overtaken in the pitlane by Zhou Guanyu, as Tsunoda queued in the fast lane and the Sauber driver was waved out by a mechanic.
The incident was spotted by fans on social media and the matter was reported to FIA officials.
Autosport understands they assessed if it should be referred to the stewards – in a similar manner to how an on-track clash is first noted and assessed by race control officials before the matter is referred to event stewards if necessary.
The rule in question that Tsunoda appears to have broken is Article 12.2.1.f of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.
This states that a competitor will be deemed to be in breach of the rules if there are “any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA”.
At the end of the 2023 season, Mercedes and Ferrari team bosses Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur were given formal warnings under Article 12.2.1.f by the FIA for swearing during the official FIA press conference for team principals during the Las Vegas GP.
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The incident involving Tsunoda evokes memories of Max Verstappen calling Lance Stroll a "retard" and a "mongol" over his team radio following their practice for the 2020 Portuguese GP.
Verstappen later said, "I don't say that the words I chose were the right ones" and that he "never intended to offend anyone", but did not provide a full apology.
The Red Bull driver was not sanctioned by the FIA or his team over the matter, which prompted Mongolia's Ambassador to the UN to demand a full apology.
Tsunoda and an RB team representative have been summoned to appear before the Austrian GP stewards at 8pm local time at the Red Bull Ring.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Next article McLaren protests F1 Austrian GP qualifying result over Piastri track limits ruling

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Stella: Verstappen/Norris Austrian GP clash caused by unpunished 2021 F1 moves

Stella: Verstappen/Norris Austrian GP clash caused by unpunished 2021 F1 moves

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Stella: Verstappen/Norris Austrian GP clash caused by unpunished 2021 F1 moves
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Yuki Tsunoda
More from
Yuki Tsunoda
‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying

‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying

Formula 1
Austrian GP
‘Horrified’ Tsunoda fined for using slur in F1 Austria qualifying
RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix

RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix

Formula 1
Austrian GP
RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1
RB
More from
RB
RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break

RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break

Formula 1
Austrian GP
RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break
Ricciardo thinks he has time to save RB F1 seat despite Marko comments

Ricciardo thinks he has time to save RB F1 seat despite Marko comments

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ricciardo thinks he has time to save RB F1 seat despite Marko comments
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Latest news

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory

Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe