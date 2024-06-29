FIA investigates Tsunoda's F1 outburst over potential ableist slur

RB Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda is being investigated over team radio comments he made in 2024 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying, which appeared to include an ableist slur.

At the end of Q1 in Austria on Saturday Tsunoda appeared to say over his team radio, “these guys are f***ing retarded” after being overtaken in the pitlane by Zhou Guanyu, as Tsunoda queued in the fast lane and the Sauber driver was waved out by a mechanic.

The incident was spotted by fans on social media and the matter was reported to FIA officials.

Autosport understands they assessed if it should be referred to the stewards – in a similar manner to how an on-track clash is first noted and assessed by race control officials before the matter is referred to event stewards if necessary.

The rule in question that Tsunoda appears to have broken is Article 12.2.1.f of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.

This states that a competitor will be deemed to be in breach of the rules if there are “any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA”.

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen later said, "I don't say that the words I chose were the right ones" and that he "never intended to offend anyone", but did not provide a full apology.

The Red Bull driver was not sanctioned by the FIA or his team over the matter, which prompted Mongolia's Ambassador to the UN to demand a full apology.

Tsunoda and an RB team representative have been summoned to appear before the Austrian GP stewards at 8pm local time at the Red Bull Ring.