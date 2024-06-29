All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

McLaren protests F1 Austrian GP qualifying result over Piastri track limits ruling

McLaren lodges protest amid questions over Oscar Piastri's track limits penalty ruling

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

McLaren has protested the result of qualifying for Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix after feeling that Oscar Piastri’s track limits penalty could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Piastri lost his third place on the grid for Sunday’s race after the FIA deemed that he had breached track limits at Turn 6 on the final run in Q3.

But after the Australian questioned whether or not he had run too wide, McLaren opened dialogue with the FIA to better understand the ruling – and in particular asked to see clear evidence that the McLaren had been outside the white line that defines the edge of the track.

However, in the wake of McLaren team principal Andrea Stella saying that the FIA had been unable to provide crystal clear images that showed Piastri was fully over the line, the team has decided to lodge an official protest.

“We launched a protest, which has been acknowledged but not been actioned yet, because we want to have the possibility to continue the conversation,” he said.

“Our approach to racing is we don't want what we don't deserve. But when the penalty is so harsh, then in the interest of sport - it's not in the interest of McLaren - there needs to be clear evidence.”

Stella said that the images shown to McLaren that the FIA said indicated Piastri was outside the line were not clear enough to be totally sure that the Australian had breached the rules.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Francois Tremblay

“We sought clarification in particular because we wanted to look at the evidence whereby the car was beyond the track limits beyond any reasonable doubt,” he said. “I cannot say that the beyond reasonable doubt is satisfied.

“There's a couple of principles. One is that the system used needs to have adequate resolution, and the second one is that the methodology used for one car needs to be applicable to all cars.

Read Also:

“If you use a helicopter view for a car, you need to use the helicopter view and it needs to be available for all cars. We are normally very supportive of the FIA. We always recognise that everyone is trying their best.

“But in this case, we couldn't agree that the car is beyond the track limit beyond any reasonable doubt, and satisfying the two conditions I said before. So, the discussion is still ongoing.”

Stella said that the key problem with the images McLaren had been shown is that they were not of high-enough resolution, and were impacted by shadows too much.

“What we used is a fixed camera and a helicopter view,” added Stella. “But in both cases, and like I say, we really appreciate the massive effort to enforce the regulations, but I don't think we can say that the resolution is adequate.

“We had a case last year in Qatar, when Lando [Norris] was spotted beyond the track limits by the helicopter view and there's clear resolution and accuracy. The car is outside. Thank you very much. We move forward.

“But in this case, it's just everything blurred and affected by the shadow. It's quite a lot to come here, compete, put together qualifying laps, and when the penalty is so severe, like having the lap deleted, then we need to make sure that the penalty is enforced beyond any reasonable doubt.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA investigates Tsunoda's F1 outburst over potential ableist slur
Next article Verstappen escapes punishment for Austrian GP outlap slow driving

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Door closing for Sainz at Williams as it reopens talk with other F1 drivers

Door closing for Sainz at Williams as it reopens talk with other F1 drivers

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Door closing for Sainz at Williams as it reopens talk with other F1 drivers
McLaren's Piastri protest into F1 track limits rejected as “inadmissible”

McLaren's Piastri protest into F1 track limits rejected as “inadmissible”

Formula 1
Austrian GP
McLaren's Piastri protest into F1 track limits rejected as “inadmissible”
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Oscar Piastri
More from
Oscar Piastri
Has F1 managed to snatch defeat from victory on Austria track limits?

Has F1 managed to snatch defeat from victory on Austria track limits?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Has F1 managed to snatch defeat from victory on Austria track limits?
Verstappen qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals

Verstappen qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Stella: Verstappen/Norris Austrian GP clash caused by unpunished 2021 F1 moves

Stella: Verstappen/Norris Austrian GP clash caused by unpunished 2021 F1 moves

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Stella: Verstappen/Norris Austrian GP clash caused by unpunished 2021 F1 moves
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Latest news

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory

Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe